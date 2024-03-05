Schwab Agency: Colleyville-Based Schwab Insurance Celebrates 30 Successful Years of Service with an Eye on the Future

Family-owned and operated business experiences passing of the leadership baton to Tim Schwab

COLLEYVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / yville, TX)-Schwab Insurance, founded in 1993, has announced its successful transition of leadership with a fresh vision that pays homage to the company's legacy while evolving services, policies, and growth into 2024. This leadership is now in the hands of 38-year-old lifelong Colleyville resident Tim Schwab, son of founder Sam Schwab and wife Leslie, who together led the organization for 26 years before their retirement.

"Tim's been a vital part of Schwab Insurance long before he took over the reins," said Lt. Col. John S. "Sam" Schwab III, the respected United States Army retiree who opened the doors of the company in 1993 after 25 years of dedicated service to the country. "Leslie and I have always believed in what is good and fair to the community we serve and when it comes to insurance, by embracing the independent side of the industry, we were able to offer a range of insurance products from various leading carriers, enhancing competition and service for our customers. That simple consideration is the backbone of the company that Tim's vision will complement and accelerate to a new level."

Tim's journey began in 2006 when he joined Schwab Insurance as an administrative assistant, progressing to a licensed agent in 2007. Over the years, he demonstrated his commitment by advancing through roles in administration, customer service, sales, and ultimately, management. Throughout his diverse roles, Tim developed a keen understanding of customer needs and the importance of building strong relationships, which has served as the agency's core and a large factor in the consideration for future growth in North Texas and beyond.

"It's no secret that the insurance industry is littered with land mines and challenges, now more than ever before. By committing to fairness and transparency, we are continuing to build a business known for service that exceeds expectations, rather than just maintaining the status quo. We are a referral-driven company, and our business growth depends on thinking ahead on behalf of our customers and weighing out risk and reward with an unbiased lens," says Schwab.

As a bonafide member of 'the next generation', Schwab is also embracing the digital evolution of brand recognition within its physical walls and in the virtual marketplace. "I have been trying new ways of engaging our public, educating them with 'inside baseball' industry information, working with a little bit of humor and showing that the 'stereotypical insurance salesman' doesn't exist here," he said.

That peace of mind doesn't come without the foundation of trusted mentors. Often when companies transition from one generation to the next, there is a built-in walking, talking encyclopedia of operations know-how passed down within the family. In Tim Schwab's case, he elevated his business knowledge and accelerated it with outside sources.

"These days, my dad is my father, not a surrogate business coach, and I am so blessed that he plays that most important role in my life," he said. Schwab developed an independent approach to the company that includes accountability, self-growth, and the confidence that comes with forging your own business path. He found a mentor in his business and spiritual coach, Rob Krupp, and satisfies his insatiable need to build on business knowledge through books, seminars, and interpersonal experiences across all industries. "Tim has showcased the embodiment of authentic leadership by not only knowing what he is doing, knowing what his peers are doing but also knowing what other leaders are doing and applying those tenets to his life and business. Furthermore, Tim's commitment to his family is exceptional, especially in a business where priorities can be skewed," says Krupp.

"A foundational MUST for Schwab Insurance's next chapter is the focus on consistency, culture, and charisma," said Schwab when asked about the future of the agency. "We have preliminary designs on expanding into other Texas markets including Austin and San Antonio and possibly opening that up to other states like Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. We are mindful of keeping an internal balance of operations with measured growth. Our unbelievably skilled and experienced staff is dedicated to maintaining a high level of service and support, and we will continue to foster that wherever in the world you may find yourself with Schwab Insurance in the future," concluded Schwab.

ABOUT SCHWAB INSURANCE:

Located at 714 Centerpark Drive, Ste 100 Colleyville, TX, Schwab Insurance offers top-rated independent insurance solutions in the DFW Metroplex for clients to protect their assets with trusted and personalized coverage. With an A+ Rating for the Better Business Bureau, and a 4.7-star rating on Google Reviews, family-owned and operated Schwab has been successfully serving satisfied customers in the area for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.schwabins.com, call (817) 485-5050 or go to https://www.facebook.com/schwabins.tx, https://www.linkedin.com/company/schwabagency/, https://www.instagram.com/schwabinsurance/, https://www.youtube.com/@Schwabinsurance

