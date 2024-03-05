Spectrm's New Report Uncovers Only 54% of CMOs Satisfied With 2023 Outcomes

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Spectrm, the conversational marketing platform businesses use to automate one-to-one conversations with consumers on messaging channels, has released the findings from their new "Voice of the Enterprise CMO" report.

The report surveyed over 200 CMOs at consumer B2C companies across a number of industries with the purpose of better understanding their priorities, current customer and tech trends, biggest challenges, and where they're allocating their budgets in 2024.

Commenting on the findings, Max Koziolek, CEO of Spectrm, said: "The past year has been a testament to the resilience and adaptability of CMOs amidst a landscape marked by rapid technological advancements and shifting consumer behaviors. Our report not only highlights the hurdles they faced but also sheds light on the innovative strategies they are employing to stay ahead. As we navigate through these changing times, understanding these insights is crucial for any business looking to thrive."

Key Findings:

Only 54% say their 2023 marketing program was highly or somewhat successful.

Top priorities for 2023 were personalization at scale and sustainability/social responsibility marketing.

Top tech trends in 2024 will be personalized AI chatbots, interactive and shoppable video content, and decentralized web marketing.

66% have experimented with AI in their marketing efforts. Of those that have, 65% say AI met their expectations.

The biggest customer behavior changes in 2023 were increased online purchasing and the rise in direct-to-consumer (DTC).

A CMO's greatest challenge is maintaining brand relevance.

Only 46% expect to see a budget increase.

Top in-demand marketing skills for 2024 will be data analytics and AI platform content strategy.

The report serves as a resource for CMOs looking to plan their strategies, allocate resources more effectively, and overcome obstacles in their path to retaining valuable customers in 2024 and beyond.

To download a full copy of the report, please visit: https://spectrm.io/resources/report-voice-of-the-enterprise-cmo-2024/

