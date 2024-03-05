InDevR, Inc.: InDevR Launches Expert Services to Address Vaccine Development Challenges

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / InDevR Inc., a global leader in vaccine analytical tools and method development, is excited to announce the launch of its latest offering, Expert Services. Expert Services provides vaccine manufacturers with tailored workflow solutions to help address and eliminate development bottlenecks and accelerate the analysis and validation of seasonal vaccines and novel biotherapeutics.

Expert Services is InDevR's latest offering in a continued commitment to advancing vaccine development. Drawing upon over two decades of experience in custom vaccine assay development and harnessing a suite of sophisticated assay development tools and curated reagents, Expert Services combines the reliability and precision of InDevR's existing VaxArray platform with the flexibility of custom-tailored services. InDevR's Expert Services uses this hybrid approach to ensure that all clients' unique requirements are met with the highest standards of accuracy and efficiency.

"Expert Services is more than just a product - it's a comprehensive solution. It encapsulates our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer-centricity. We understand that the challenges in vaccine development and validation are as unique as the solutions needed. That's why Expert Services is designed to be adaptive, offering bespoke testing solutions alongside our proven assays," said Kathy Rowen, CEO of InDevR.

Expert Services is ideal for organizations seeking innovative solutions to reduce the use of resources and time to market that can be integrated into the manufacturer's bioprocess in the complex vaccine and drug product development field. "InDevR's commitment to ensuring that the reagent kits are responsive to seasonal influenza strain changes saved our development team significant time and resources," said Michael Schrader, CEO of Vaxess.

With this new offering, InDevR reaffirms its leadership in the vaccine validation industry and its commitment to supporting the development of safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics worldwide.

For more information about Expert Services or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.indevr.com/expert-services/.

Contact Information

Craig Hoechstetter

Vice President, Sales and Marketing

csh@indevr.com

303 402 9100

SOURCE: InDevR, Inc

View the original press release on newswire.com.