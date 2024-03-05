Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
04.03.24
21:42 Uhr
18,520 Euro
-0,020
-0,11 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Albertsons Companies: Introducing New Initiatives To Increase Access to Healthy Foods

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Albertsons Companies
Originally posted by Uber Newsroom.

Written by Uber.

"At Albertsons Cos., we are committed to fighting food insecurity in the communities we serve," said Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer at Albertsons Cos. "We are thrilled to partner with Uber to create a reliable donation pick up program for our partner food recovery organizations, ensuring that the food donated from our stores gets to those in need."

See original post on Uber Newsroom and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

Photo courtesy of Uber

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
