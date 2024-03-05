Mestag Therapeutics Ltd.: Mestag Therapeutics' M300 Program, Designed to Conditionally Induce Tertiary Lymphoid Structures in Tumors, Selected for Late-Breaking Poster Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mestag Therapeutics ("Mestag"), a biotech company harnessing new insights into fibroblast-immune interactions to develop impactful treatments for patients, today announced the acceptance of a late-breaking abstract titled "Conditionally active, therapeutic lymphotoxin beta receptor (LTBR) agonist bispecific antibodies for induction of tertiary lymphoid structures in the treatment of solid tumors" for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) meeting taking place April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, CA.

Presentation details:

Poster Title: Conditionally active, therapeutic lymphotoxin beta receptor (LTBR) agonist bispecific antibodies for induction of tertiary lymphoid structures in the treatment of solid tumors Abstract Number: LB123 Date: April 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2 Location: Poster section 52; Poster board number 11

Late-breaking abstract titles are currently available on AACR's online itinerary planner, and late-breaking abstract text will be available on AACR's planner on April 5, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. PT. The planner can be accessed at: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/20272.

About Mestag's M300 Program

M300 is a first-in-class antibody program designed to conditionally induce the formation of Tertiary Lymphoid Structures (TLS) in the tumor. TLSs are aggregates of immune cells that form in tumor tissue as part of our bodies' natural anti-cancer mechanisms, and drive powerful immune responses by recruiting, educating, and activating new anti-tumor T and B-cells. Fibroblast populations play a key role in the induction and maintenance of TLSs. TLSs in tumors are strongly predictive of both improved patient outcomes across solid tumor types and better response to therapy.

About Mestag Therapeutics

Mestag harnesses new insights into fibroblast-immune interactions to develop impactful treatments for patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases. We are progressing a pipeline of sophisticated first-in-class antibodies designed to direct and drive the immune system using known and emerging fibroblast-immune biology for a distinctly differentiated class of therapeutics.

Our pipeline comprises the M300 program, leveraging new understanding of tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS) in solid tumors, and their role in driving improved patient outcomes; the M402 program, targeting a stromal checkpoint to dampen down the activation of specific immune cell subsets in inflammatory disease; and earlier programs in discovery stage. Separately, in a collaboration with our partner Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, we are also identifying novel targets for future therapies.

Our founding investigators comprise global experts in inflammatory disease, cancer, computational biology and fibroblast biology from the University of Oxford, Brigham & Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. We are supported by leading life science investors SV Health Investors, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., Forbion, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Northpond Ventures.

Mestag is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, and in 2021 was recognized on the Fierce 15 list of innovative biotechnology companies.

For further information please visit our website www.mestagtherapeutics.com

