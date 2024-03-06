Waterproofing Membrane Market to Reach $51.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global waterproofing products market is driven by increase in construction activities, stringent regulations for energy efficiency, and growth in demand for durable and sustainable building materials, particularly in emerging economies.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Waterproofing Membrane Market by Type (Modified Bituminous Membrane, Thermoplastic Olefin Membrane, EPDM Membrane, PVC Membrane, Polyurethane Membrane, and Others) and Application (Roofing, Walls, Water and Wastewater Management, Roadways, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the global waterproofing membrane market was valued at $31.0 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $51.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The global waterproofing membrane market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the increasing demand in construction activities, particularly in regions prone to heavy rainfall or flooding. Growing awareness of the importance of protecting structures against water damage also fuels market growth. Additionally, advancements in waterproofing technologies and materials contribute to market expansion. However, the regulatory challenges and environmental concerns related to certain waterproofing chemicals hinder the market. Moreover, the development of eco-friendly and sustainable waterproofing solutions, as well as the expansion of the market into emerging economies with growth in construction sectors offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the waterproofing membrane market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2020 Market Size In 2021 $31.0 Billion Market Size In 2031 $51.5 Billion CAGR 5.4 % No. Of Pages In Report 389 Segments Covered Type, Application, And Region. Drivers Increase In Usage Of Waterproofing Membranes In The Mining Sector Surge In Government Incentives For Construction And Infrastructure Development In Asia-Pacific Opportunity Growth In The Popularity Of Green Roofs Restraint Competition From Eco-Friendly Alternatives

The polyurethane membrane is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

By type, the modified bituminous membrane segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global waterproofing membrane market revenue, and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to modified bituminous membranes being waterproofing materials composed of bitumen modified with polymers such as styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS) or atactic polypropylene (APP). These membranes are used in various waterproofing applications, such as roofing, underground structures, and foundation walls. The modification with polymers enhances the flexibility, elongation, and temperature resistance of bitumen, making the membrane more durable and suitable for a wide range of environmental conditions. In addition, the membranes can be reinforced with materials such as fiberglass or polyester to improve strength and puncture resistance.

However, the polyurethane membrane segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that polyurethane membrane is a type of waterproofing membrane that is made from polyurethane, a type of plastic. It is used to create a waterproof barrier on a variety of surfaces, including roofs, decks, and foundations. Polyurethane membrane is a popular choice for waterproofing because it is durable, flexible, and resistant to chemicals and UV rays. It can be applied as a liquid and then cured to form a seamless, waterproof membrane. This makes it an ideal choice for areas that are prone to leaks and water damage. In addition, polyurethane membranes can be used in combination with other waterproofing materials to create a more effective barrier against water intrusion.

The roofing segment is expected to lead by 2032.

By application, the roofing segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global waterproofing membrane market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that waterproofing membranes are an essential component of roofing systems, providing a protective barrier against water infiltration. These membranes are typically made from materials such as modified bitumen, EPDM rubber, or PVC, and are applied to the roof deck before the installation of the roofing material. The primary function of a waterproofing membrane is to prevent water from seeping into the building structure, which can cause damage to the roof and interior spaces. In addition, waterproofing membranes can also provide added insulation and UV protection, thereby helping to improve the energy efficiency and longevity of the roof. Overall, waterproofing membranes play a crucial role in ensuring the durability and performance of roofing systems, making them an essential component of any roofing application.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global waterproofing membrane market revenue, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast timeframe. The waterproofing membrane market in Asia-Pacific is experiencing robust growth due to an increase in construction activities, growth in urbanization, and the need for infrastructure development in the region. Countries such as China, India, and Japan, are witnessing significant demand for waterproofing membranes in various applications such as roofing, underground construction, and water management systems. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding building safety and environmental protection are driving the adoption of waterproofing solutions. The market is characterized by the presence of both domestic and international players competing to offer innovative and cost-effective products to meet the diverse needs of customers across the region. With ongoing infrastructure projects and an emphasis on sustainable development, the Asia-Pacific waterproofing membrane market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.

Players: -

SOPREMA GROUP

KÖSTER BAUCHEMIE AG

JOHNS MANVILLE

SIKA AG

KEMPER SYSTEM AMERICA, INC.

DANOSA

MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

HOLCIM

DOW

ISOMAT S.A.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global waterproofing membrane market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

