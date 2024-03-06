Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.03.2024 | 07:36
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heat Pump Market worth $157.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat Pump Market is expected to reach USD 157.8 billion by 2029 from USD 90.1 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 11.8% during the 2024-2029 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Heat Pump is a more reliable way of heating & cooling on a large scale. The versatile nature of heat pump could enable the transition to a cleaner world and a stronger global economy this is pivotal in propelling the expansion of the Heat Pump Market. Furthermore, the global expansion of heating and cooling solutions has heightened the adoption of heat pump. The amalgamation of these systems with renewable energy contributes to their increased demand, aligning with global efforts to diminish reliance on fossil fuels and minimize carbon footprints. Government support and stringent safety regulations are pivotal factors driving the growth of the heat pump system market. To incentivize the development and expansion of heat pump, many governments provide financial support, subsidies, and favorable regulatory environments.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Heat Pump Market"

344 - Tables
71 - Figures
310 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153294991

Heat Pump Market Scope:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$90.1 billion

Estimated Value by 2029

$157.8 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 11.8%

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Market Size Available for

2019-2029

Forecast Period

2024-2029

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Heat Pump Market by Technology, Type, Refrigerant, Rated Capacity, End User, Application, and Region.

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Opportunities

Positive outlook

Key Market Drivers

Broader Appeal and Efficiency

Air-to-air, by technology, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the Heat Pump Market is categorized into six categories: Air-to-Air Heat Pumps, Air-to-Water Heat Pumps, Water Source Heat Pumps, Ground-Source (Geothermal) Heat Pumps, Hybrid Heat Pumps, and Photovoltaic-Thermal (PVT) heat pumps. The Air-to-Air is expected to be the largest segment. The growing demand for remote monitoring and control is expected to drive growth in this market. Escalating energy prices encourage consumers to seek energy-efficient solutions like air-to-air heat pumps to reduce their utility bills.

The R410A, by refrigerant, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on the refrigerant, the Heat Pump Market is segmented into six categories: R410A, R407C, R744, R290, R717, and Other Refrigerants. Demand for R410A heat pumps in new construction projects, including residential and commercial buildings, can be influenced by factors such as construction activity levels and building codes. Furthermore, the versatility and reliability of R410 heat pumps contribute to their market dominance. These systems are capable of providing both heating and cooling functionalities, making them ideal for a wide range of applications across various climates and building types. Whether it's residential complexes, commercial buildings, or industrial facilities, R410 heat pumps offer efficient and environmentally friendly temperature control solutions.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153294991

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Heat Pump Industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the Heat Pump Market during the forecast period. The growth of residential construction projects in urban and suburban areas is a significant driver for the increasing demand for heat pumps in the Asia Pacific region. As cities expand and populations rise, there's a continuous need for new housing developments to accommodate the influx of residents. This surge in residential construction translates into a heightened demand for efficient heating and cooling solutions to ensure comfort and energy savings for homeowners.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Heat Pump Companies are SAMSUNG (South Korea), DENSO CORPORATION (Japan), Midea (China), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, investments, and expansions.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Heat Pump Water Heater Market by Type (Air-to-Air, Air-to-Water, Water Source, Geothermal, Hybrid), Storage Tank (Up to 500 L, 500-1,000 L, Above 1,000 L), Refrigerant Type (R410A, R407C, R744), Rated Capacity, End User Region - Global Forecast to 2028

District Heating Market by Heat Source (Coal, Natural Gas, Geothermal, Biomass & Biofuel, Solar, Oil & Petroleum Products), Component (Boiler, Heat Exchanger, Heat Pumps), Plant Type (CHP, Boiler), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

HVAC System Market by Cooling Equipment (Unitary Air Conditioners, VRF Systems), Heating Equipment (Heat Pumps, Furnaces), Ventilation Equipment (AHUs, Air Filters), Implementation Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/heat-pump-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/heat-pump.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/heat-pump-market-worth-157-8-billion-by-2029---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302080974.html

