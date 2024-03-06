

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch household spending increased for the fourth straight month in January, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Household consumption climbed 0.3 percent month-on-month in January, the same pace of increase as in the previous month.



In January, consumers purchased 0.6 percent more durable goods, such as clothing, while they consumed 0.1 percent more services.



At the same time, households spent 6.0 percent less on food and beverages, adjusted for price changes, than a year ago.



According to the CBS Consumption Radar, conditions for consumption in February were slightly less unfavourable than in January.



