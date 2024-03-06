

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.6650 against the euro, 0.8856 against the Canadian dollar and 1.0701 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6687, 0.8837 and 1.0680, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the aussie edged up to 0.6521 from yesterday's closing value of 0.6503.



Moving away from an early 5-day low of 97.39 against the yen, the aussie rebounded to 97.72.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.64 against the euro, 0.89 against the loonie, 1.08 against the kiwi, 0.66 against the greenback and 99.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken