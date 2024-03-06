

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 0.6099 against the U.S. dollar and 91.40 against the yen, from an early 3-week low of 0.6069 and a 6-day low of 91.04 against the yen, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.7804 from yesterday's closing value of 1.7827.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.62 against the greenback, 93.00 against the yen and 1.77 against the euro.



