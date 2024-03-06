Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
06.03.24
08:06 Uhr
1,504 Euro
+0,024
+1,62 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
06.03.2024 | 08:31
DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
06 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 05 March 2024 it purchased a total of 239,236 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     89,236 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.520     GBP1.290 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.452     GBP1.256 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.491556    GBP1.275089

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,122,306 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6142       1.452         XDUB      08:23:59      00069104622TRLO0 
4870       1.466         XDUB      08:42:56      00069105159TRLO0 
2245       1.466         XDUB      08:42:56      00069105160TRLO0 
4028       1.464         XDUB      08:42:56      00069105161TRLO0 
2195       1.464         XDUB      08:42:56      00069105162TRLO0 
2297       1.472         XDUB      08:52:14      00069105422TRLO0 
4710       1.472         XDUB      08:52:14      00069105423TRLO0 
4440       1.476         XDUB      09:03:26      00069105809TRLO0 
10000      1.476         XDUB      09:03:26      00069105810TRLO0 
3608       1.476         XDUB      09:03:26      00069105811TRLO0 
9660       1.476         XDUB      09:19:07      00069106177TRLO0 
787       1.476         XDUB      09:19:07      00069106178TRLO0 
6134       1.476         XDUB      09:24:08      00069106294TRLO0 
2632       1.488         XDUB      10:33:36      00069107936TRLO0 
4140       1.488         XDUB      10:33:36      00069107937TRLO0 
2891       1.488         XDUB      10:37:36      00069108035TRLO0 
3779       1.488         XDUB      10:37:36      00069108036TRLO0 
1462       1.488         XDUB      10:49:29      00069108365TRLO0 
6297       1.488         XDUB      11:16:46      00069109006TRLO0 
6075       1.506         XDUB      12:35:35      00069111090TRLO0 
6999       1.504         XDUB      12:55:08      00069111595TRLO0 
1750       1.506         XDUB      12:55:08      00069111596TRLO0 
6992       1.504         XDUB      13:31:22      00069112555TRLO0 
5661       1.508         XDUB      14:05:01      00069113741TRLO0 
451       1.508         XDUB      14:05:01      00069113742TRLO0 
6008       1.508         XDUB      14:31:41      00069114648TRLO0 
7220       1.518         XDUB      15:13:04      00069116969TRLO0 
3132       1.518         XDUB      15:19:24      00069117336TRLO0 
3872       1.518         XDUB      15:19:24      00069117337TRLO0 
2557       1.516         XDUB      15:26:14      00069117717TRLO0 
4568       1.516         XDUB      15:26:14      00069117718TRLO0 
1530       1.514         XDUB      15:57:40      00069119405TRLO0 
2083       1.514         XDUB      15:57:40      00069119406TRLO0 
94        1.514         XDUB      15:57:40      00069119407TRLO0 
3296       1.514         XDUB      15:57:40      00069119408TRLO0 
5395       1.520         XDUB      16:09:51      00069120196TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6051       125.60        XLON      08:42:56      00069105157TRLO0 
2421       125.60        XLON      08:42:56      00069105158TRLO0 
3249       126.00        XLON      08:52:14      00069105420TRLO0 
3688       126.00        XLON      08:52:14      00069105421TRLO0 
6920       126.40        XLON      09:22:57      00069106248TRLO0 
5546       126.20        XLON      09:25:20      00069106333TRLO0 
2639       126.20        XLON      09:25:20      00069106334TRLO0 
1729       127.80        XLON      10:49:36      00069108366TRLO0 
7165       127.20        XLON      11:06:27      00069108811TRLO0 
2938       127.40        XLON      11:24:13      00069109246TRLO0 
6000       127.40        XLON      11:59:12      00069110159TRLO0 
1667       127.40        XLON      11:59:12      00069110160TRLO0 
7655       128.80        XLON      12:55:08      00069111594TRLO0 
7657       128.20        XLON      13:31:22      00069112554TRLO0 
7021       128.80        XLON      14:12:20      00069113944TRLO0 
7659       128.80        XLON      14:36:01      00069114996TRLO0 
5826       129.00        XLON      15:56:04      00069119313TRLO0 
3405       129.00        XLON      16:27:22      00069121323TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  307826 
EQS News ID:  1852139 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852139&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

