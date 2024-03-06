DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 05 March 2024 it purchased a total of 239,236 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 89,236 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.520 GBP1.290 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.452 GBP1.256 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.491556 GBP1.275089

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 647,122,306 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6142 1.452 XDUB 08:23:59 00069104622TRLO0 4870 1.466 XDUB 08:42:56 00069105159TRLO0 2245 1.466 XDUB 08:42:56 00069105160TRLO0 4028 1.464 XDUB 08:42:56 00069105161TRLO0 2195 1.464 XDUB 08:42:56 00069105162TRLO0 2297 1.472 XDUB 08:52:14 00069105422TRLO0 4710 1.472 XDUB 08:52:14 00069105423TRLO0 4440 1.476 XDUB 09:03:26 00069105809TRLO0 10000 1.476 XDUB 09:03:26 00069105810TRLO0 3608 1.476 XDUB 09:03:26 00069105811TRLO0 9660 1.476 XDUB 09:19:07 00069106177TRLO0 787 1.476 XDUB 09:19:07 00069106178TRLO0 6134 1.476 XDUB 09:24:08 00069106294TRLO0 2632 1.488 XDUB 10:33:36 00069107936TRLO0 4140 1.488 XDUB 10:33:36 00069107937TRLO0 2891 1.488 XDUB 10:37:36 00069108035TRLO0 3779 1.488 XDUB 10:37:36 00069108036TRLO0 1462 1.488 XDUB 10:49:29 00069108365TRLO0 6297 1.488 XDUB 11:16:46 00069109006TRLO0 6075 1.506 XDUB 12:35:35 00069111090TRLO0 6999 1.504 XDUB 12:55:08 00069111595TRLO0 1750 1.506 XDUB 12:55:08 00069111596TRLO0 6992 1.504 XDUB 13:31:22 00069112555TRLO0 5661 1.508 XDUB 14:05:01 00069113741TRLO0 451 1.508 XDUB 14:05:01 00069113742TRLO0 6008 1.508 XDUB 14:31:41 00069114648TRLO0 7220 1.518 XDUB 15:13:04 00069116969TRLO0 3132 1.518 XDUB 15:19:24 00069117336TRLO0 3872 1.518 XDUB 15:19:24 00069117337TRLO0 2557 1.516 XDUB 15:26:14 00069117717TRLO0 4568 1.516 XDUB 15:26:14 00069117718TRLO0 1530 1.514 XDUB 15:57:40 00069119405TRLO0 2083 1.514 XDUB 15:57:40 00069119406TRLO0 94 1.514 XDUB 15:57:40 00069119407TRLO0 3296 1.514 XDUB 15:57:40 00069119408TRLO0 5395 1.520 XDUB 16:09:51 00069120196TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6051 125.60 XLON 08:42:56 00069105157TRLO0 2421 125.60 XLON 08:42:56 00069105158TRLO0 3249 126.00 XLON 08:52:14 00069105420TRLO0 3688 126.00 XLON 08:52:14 00069105421TRLO0 6920 126.40 XLON 09:22:57 00069106248TRLO0 5546 126.20 XLON 09:25:20 00069106333TRLO0 2639 126.20 XLON 09:25:20 00069106334TRLO0 1729 127.80 XLON 10:49:36 00069108366TRLO0 7165 127.20 XLON 11:06:27 00069108811TRLO0 2938 127.40 XLON 11:24:13 00069109246TRLO0 6000 127.40 XLON 11:59:12 00069110159TRLO0 1667 127.40 XLON 11:59:12 00069110160TRLO0 7655 128.80 XLON 12:55:08 00069111594TRLO0 7657 128.20 XLON 13:31:22 00069112554TRLO0 7021 128.80 XLON 14:12:20 00069113944TRLO0 7659 128.80 XLON 14:36:01 00069114996TRLO0 5826 129.00 XLON 15:56:04 00069119313TRLO0 3405 129.00 XLON 16:27:22 00069121323TRLO0

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 307826 EQS News ID: 1852139 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

