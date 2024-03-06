Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Board Committee Changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

6 March 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

Board Committee Changes

Lancashire Holdings Limited announces that the Board has appointed Philip Broadley, a Non-Executive Director and the LHL Chair designate since 8 November 2023, as a member of the Nomination, Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee, Investment Committee, and Remuneration Committee with effect from 5 March 2024. Following Peter Clarke's planned retirement from the Board after the 2024 AGM, it is intended that Mr. Broadley will assume the role of Chair of the Nomination, Corporate Governance and Sustainability Committee.

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its UK and Bermuda-based operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade on the premium segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information, which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.30 GMT on 6 March 2024.

