

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L), on Wednesday, reported an FY23 loss before tax of £106.6 million or 10.60p per share compared to a profit of £61.4 million or 4.47p per share last year.



Adjusted profit before tax increased to £56.5 million from £49.8 million in 2022. On a per share basis, earnings totaled 1.70p versus 2.64p earned a year ago.



Revenue for the year dropped 6.6% to £2.814 billion from £3.014 billion last year. Meanwhile, adjusted revenue amounted to £2.642 billion, 1.3% higher than the previous year's £2.609 billion.



Looking ahead, the company projects 2024 revenue to be broadly in line with 2023 and sees modest improvement in operating margin.



