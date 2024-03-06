Poznan University of Medical Sciences (PUMS), one of Poland's leading institutions to train aspiring doctors, is expanding its partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan to provide students with an even more powerful and diverse suite of services. Effective immediately, medical and dental students will have access to Kaplan resources from the first day of their academic journey through graduation. And beginning this spring, all third year PUMS medical students will enroll in a hybrid on-campus/live online class for the USMLE®, the multi-step licensing exam to practice medicine in the United States, to be led by Kaplan instructors. This will be in addition to the digital prep assets for the USMLE that PUMS students already have access to at the start of their third year. With the upcoming changes to Polish medical education curriculum, PUMS administrators, faculty, and students stand to benefit from resources such as Kaplan's Educator Portal and, Quiz Builder, as well as Kaplan's commitment to developing a Curriculum Alignment strategy for the country and PUMS.

Kaplan will also begin to provide aspiring physicians at PUMS with access to i-Human Patients by Kaplan, a leader in cloud-based, interactive patient encounter simulations for medical and nursing professionals. This addition allows students to experience safe, repeatable, fully-graded clinical patient encounters on their devices anywhere, anytime.

Additionally, as part of the expanded partnership, students will be able to prepare more comprehensively for the INBDE®, the newer exam for dental licensure in the United States, with Kaplan's suite of digital resources, such as the INBDE Board Prep Case Review and QBank, which includes more than 2,600 highly realistic, image-based questions. Detailed performance reports will show students their individual strengths and weaknesses.

"One of our main goals as a university has always been educating highly competent, skilled, and employable medical professionals, who meet the highest professional requirements in Poland and abroad. Over the years, the robust resources provided to us by Kaplan have proven to be very efficient in helping us achieve this goal. We have experienced a significant improvement in our USMLE Step 1 pass rates and have seen stronger results on other national licensure examinations since introducing Kaplan's tools and courses to our international student cohort over 10 years ago," said the director of the Center for Medical Education in English at PUMS, Professor Aleksandra Uruska. "We are looking forward to building on this success and developing our cooperation further for the benefit of our students and graduates."

"Kaplan has a long history of working with PUMS to support Poznan students preparing for their medical and dental licensure exams and we couldn't be more excited about expanding our resource offerings with them," said Jason De La Rosa, international director of institutional partnerships, Kaplan. "PUMS has a proud record of achievement, boasting of one of the highest USMLE pass rates in Poland and we look forward to building on that success story by further integrating with their curriculum."

About PUMS

Poznan University of Medical Sciences (PUMS) stands as a renowned Polish public university that pioneered English-language medical education in Poland 30 years ago. The University adopts practical, hands-on teaching methodology, utilizing a network of five clinical hospitals, and cutting-edge simulation centers. The University is a home for 7,000 students, including 800 individuals from diverse international backgrounds in its three English-language programs: Medicine, Dentistry, and a research PhD program. Employing innovative educational and evaluation techniques, PUMS ensures students receive a comprehensive learning experience. The university maintains a 6:1 student-to-faculty ratio, guaranteeing personalized attention and mentorship for every student. With over 3,000 international graduates actively contributing to healthcare on several continents, and a growing list of international institutional partnerships, PUMS holds the highest international professional standards and recognition as one of its top priorities. Learn more at pums.edu.pl.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global educational services company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. Our broad portfolio of solutions help students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retainment, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded our company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, our thousands of employees working in 26 countries continue Stanley's mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 13,000 corporate clients, and 4,000 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

