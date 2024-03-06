Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital operations software (now being referred to as Digital Twins), updates its Fast Path to Safe and Successful AI, introduced June 13, 2023 with Digital Twin architecture. While NVIDIA dominates the AI Compute market with its accelerated hardware and software solutions, edgeTI is committed to an open, comprehensive approach to provide trusted data to drive AI algorithms, craft intelligent integrated experiences across enterprise solutions, and foster responsible AI adoption.

"Across industries, we see companies struggling to drive AI adoption due to the lack of trusted data to drive their AI solutions," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "Safe and successful AI demands a solution like edgeCore to facilitate integrated clean data at scale to drive accurate actionable results."

Digital Twins Play an Important Role in the Success of AI

From conversations with customers, integrators, and creators of AI solutions, the Company reports that interest in Digital Twins is increasing rapidly as an enterprise grade solution to the AI data problem.

The increased interest in Digital Twins may also be driven by its unique ability to rapidly create cohesive real-time experiences versus the multiple disjointed experiences delivered by standalone AI and AI-enabled solutions. Some solutions, like edgeCore and NVIDIA Omniverse, recognize Digital Twins as a gateway to the metaverse.

edgeTI believes that AI success requires an open approach to combining, federating, orchestrating, and securing the data, apps, processes, and roles to provide true promise of AI - real-time insights and actionability across all operations of an enterprise.

To explain both the problem and solution, edgeTI introduces its pyramid of essential capabilities of a Digital Twin which are resolved by its edgeCore platform.

edgeCore Digital Twin - Fast Path to Safe & Successful AI



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10266/200569_pyramid_release.jpg

Data Mesh/Fabric Layer helps access data where it lives which stops the moving data to break down silos.

helps access data where it lives which stops the moving data to break down silos. Composable Apps/Experiences combine the best capabilities of your existing solutions into one mission-focused experience, avoiding the rip and replace of working systems.

combine the best capabilities of your existing solutions into one mission-focused experience, avoiding the rip and replace of working systems. AI/ML, What-If Analysis, and Automation integrations enable organizations to continually add and improve operations with the right tools.

integrations enable organizations to continually add and improve operations with the right tools. Zero Trust capabilities federate current and future security paradigms to protect your most valuable assets.

"Digital Twins are here and don't need to be massive multi-million-dollar projects that take years to complete," continued Jim Barrett. "To assure value, it's better to target specific problems and opportunities and deliver rapid results with defined costs."

Digital Twins can start anywhere. In a company, between companies, partners, and consumers. The key is an open, comprehensive approach to provide trusted data to drive AI algorithms, craft intelligent integrated experiences across enterprise solutions, and foster responsible AI adoption.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applicates and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

For more information, please contact:

Nick Brigman, Analyst and Press Relations

Phone: 888-771-3343

Email: ir@edgeti.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the competition and general economic, and market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Edge Total Intelligence Inc. March 6, 2024 3:01 AM EST

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200569

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.