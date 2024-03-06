

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L), a financial services provider, on Wednesday registered a decline in pre-tax income for the full year.



For the 12 months, the company posted a pre-tax income of 76 million pounds, lesser than 868 million pounds in the previous year.



Excluding longevity and internal pension scheme accounting, profit before tax was 561 million pounds, compared with last year's 1.035 billion pounds, reflecting investment and other variances of negative 1.106 billion pounds against previous year's negative 628 million pounds.



Investment variance was mainly due to the unrealized mark-to-market impact of higher rates on asset valuations, the cost relating to our announced Modular Homes closure and the write-down of the Group's investment in Onto.



Net profit stood at 457 million pounds or 7.35 pence per share as against 783 million pounds or 12.84 pence per share in 2022.



Excluding longevity and internal pension scheme accounting, profit was down 848 million pounds or 13.96 pence per share from 927 million pounds or 15.28 pence per share a year ago.



Operating profit slipped to 1.667 billion pounds from 1.663 billion pounds last year.



Legal and General Retirement Institutional division posted an operating profit of 886 million pounds, compared with 807 million a year ago, supported by the growing scale of back-book earnings and the consistent investment performance of annuity portfolio.



Operating profit from divisions was 2.078 billion pounds, higher than 2.071 billion pounds a year ago.



The Group will pay a final dividend of 14.63 pence per share, which brings total full-year dividend to 20.34 pence per share, higher than last year's 19.37 pence per share.



