Arf's Onchain Liquidity Volume Surpasses $1 Billion

Onchain liquidity backed by real world asset tokenization helps global financial institutions accelerate cross-border payments

ZUG, Switzerland, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arf, a global transaction services platform at the intersection of Web3 and traditional finance, announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in onchain liquidity volume to support global payments. This milestone underscores Arf's category-defining leadership with its unique blend of blockchain-powered solutions for global financial institutions.

"Arf was established with the objective to transcend the limitations of existing financial frameworks through the application of innovative technologies. Our vision emphasizes catalyzing innovation and regulatory development by tackling real-world issues, with the ultimate goal of laying the foundation for a financial system that is universally more accessible and used by billions over the next decade." said Ali Erhat Nalbant, Co-founder and CEO of Arf.

Embracing the Challenges of Global Payments with Groundbreaking Solutions

To ensure adequate liquidity for global transactions, financial institutions rely on their own equity or credit from lenders. However, these practices limit their capital structures and present opportunity costs for growing transaction volumes. Likewise, lenders such as banks encounter challenges in funding financial institutions due to a lack of operational transparency and robust risk management.

In response to these challenges in the global payments industry, Arf introduced the world's first RWA-based working capital solution for global transactions. Arf Liquidity brings internet speed to international payments, and addresses a $4 trillion liquidity gap through blockchain technology. Supported by Stellar, Arf is at the forefront of providing enhanced access to the global financial system, proving the practical value of blockchain in solving real-world financial challenges.

"As a steadfast supporter of Arf's innovative journey, we are thrilled to witness their remarkable achievement of reaching $1 billion in onchain liquidity volume on Stellar," said Phil Meng, Head of Treasury and Capital Markets at Stellar Development Foundation. "This milestone is proof of utility realized, using a Stellar asset and rails for cross-border settlements to solve a real pain point for payment companies and advance global payments. Arf's success is a testament to the power of blockchain technology in creating equitable access to financial services, and we are proud to be part of this transformative journey. We're excited to see the next phases, especially with the recent enablement of smart contracts on Stellar."

Innovation Beyond Financing: Arf's Transparency Protocol

Arf's commitment to innovation extends to its onchain transparency protocol, a testament to leveraging blockchain's core attribute: transparency. This protocol ensures that all financial activities, including liquidity provision, repayments, and overdue payments, are accurately represented onchain. It eliminates the need for intermediaries, offering risk mitigation for liquidity providers and enabling them to make informed strategic fund allocations. For financial institutions, it means access to traceable transactions and scalable liquidity solutions.

Expanding Horizons in Global Transaction Services

Arf is expanding its horizons into global transaction services, targeting $100 billion in transactions by 2025. This strategic move aims to eliminate traditional obstacles that have limited liquidity access in the global payments industry, supported by Arf's transparency protocol and scalable liquidity. This initiative ensures a more inclusive and efficient financial industry.

About Arf

Arf is a global transaction services platform that provides scalable liquidity to financial institutions. Arf's innovative approach has earned PAY360's "Best Lending Initiative," and a spot among the "30 Most Promising Cross-Border Payments Companies" by FXC Intelligence. Headquartered in Switzerland, Arf is a member of the VQF Financial Services Standards Association. For more information, visit arf.one .



