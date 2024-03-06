YouHodler Accelerates Web3 Fintech Evolution with Upcoming Universal Money Addresses (UMA) Integration in Partnership with Lightspark

Enabling Fast, Secure Online Payment Access for Users Across Europe and Globally

GENEVA, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler, a Swiss-based Web3 fintech platform, today announced an exciting partnership with Lightspark to incorporate the cutting-edge Universal Money Addresses (UMA) technology into its suite of Web3 finance solutions for consumers and enterprises. This landmark integration, officially unveiled today at the 2024 Web3 Banking Symposium, will streamline near-instant online payments to and from the YouHodler platform. YouHodler is a key European financial institution to adopt UMA.

UMA represents a significant leap forward in internet-native payments, offering an open-source standard that merges human-readable Lightning addresses with real-time, global payment rails. This integration facilitates sending money to or from the YouHodler platform, whether fiat or crypto, as effortlessly as sending an email. It also leverages the Bitcoin Lightning Network for global settlement, ensuring near-instant, secure, and universally accessible payments in any currency of the user's choice.

Registration for early bird UMA access is now open on the YouHodler platform, where customers can request their unique UMA addresses ahead of the full integration. YouHodler, in collaboration with Lightspark, is committed to finalizing all technical configurations and releasing the full set of UMA functionalities by May 1, 2024, for all registered YouHodler customers.

"UMAs change the way that money can be sent worldwide - making sending funds as simple as sending an email or text. At YouHodler, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions to bring all the benefits of crypto and blockchain to the traditional financial market," said Ilya Volkov, CEO and co-founder of YouHodler. "The integration enables us to upgrade our suite of Web3 fintech solutions, meeting our users' growing demand for intuitive payment solutions that are both fast and secure. Our partnership with Lightspark, a frontrunner in online payments technology, ensures our platform remains at the forefront of Web3 fintech innovation."

David Marcus, co-founder and CEO of Lightspark, stated, "We're excited to partner with YouHodler to bring UMAs to more Europeans. YouHodler is an innovative force in the world of Web3 fintech, and this collaboration underscores our shared mission to make everyday transactions faster, easier, and safer for today's interconnected financial ecosystem."

Available in more than 60 countries around the world, YouHodler's comprehensive suite of Web3 fintech services is designed to enable a seamless connection between fiat and crypto financial services. The company also offers enterprise solutions, enabling companies to expand their offerings with the support of YouHodler's advanced technology. For more information, visit https://www.youhodler.com/.

The Web3 Banking Symposium, organized by the Crypto Valley Association in collaboration with YouHodler, aims to foster innovative dialogue between crypto-friendly banks and compliant blockchain service providers. Through panel discussions, presentations and seminars, industry experts and business leaders address some of the most pressing challenges in areas such as legal and regulation, AML and compliance, accounting, infrastructure, and product development. For more information, visit https://cryptovalley.swiss/web3-banking-symposium/.

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a Swiss-based Web3 platform providing innovative fintech solutions that bridge fiat and crypto financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, innovative crypto multiplication engines, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also progressive enough to conduct advanced strategic trading in the crypto market.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/youhodler-accelerates-web3-fintech-evolution-with-upcoming-universal-money-addresses-uma-integration-in-partnership-with-lightspark-302080862.html