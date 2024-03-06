Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications(ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) makes corrections to its press release published February 16, 2024 following the detection of errors detailed below. The corrected version of the press release can be accessed by clicking on this link: Second Quarter and First Half 2023-24 Results Press Release.

Page 5

Instead of: "Corporate Income Tax: gain of €28.5 million versus tax cost of €0.8 million last year reflective the recognition of positive deferred tax on the C-band payment as well as a reduction of the French corporate tax rate.", please read "Corporate Income Tax: gain of €28.5 million versus tax cost of €0.8 million last year mainly driven by the positive deferred tax recognized due to the Satmex arc assets impairments

Page 11

In the table "Extract from the consolidate statement of cash flows"

Line "Acquisitions of satellites, other property and equipment, and intangible assets" for -€294.7m please read -€194.7m, as of December 31, 2023.

Line "Proceeds from release of the C band" for €330.4 has been reclassified in "Net cash flows from investing activities, as of December 31, 2023.

Line "Acquisitions of equity investments and other movements" for €298.0m please read €143.1m, as of December 31, 2023.

Line "Net cash flows from investing activities" for €3.3m please read €333.8m, as of December 31, 2023.

Line "Net cash flow from financing activities" for €123.4m please read -€207.1m, as of December 31, 2023.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries.

The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com.

