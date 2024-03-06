DJ Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) (LUXG LN) Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Global Luxury UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 234.4392 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 257271 CODE: LUXG LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXG LN Sequence No.: 307959 EQS News ID: 1852495 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 06, 2024 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)