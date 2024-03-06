DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP LN) Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-March-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 05-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2711.5301 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 213753473 CODE: LCJP LN ISIN: LU1781541252 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJP LN Sequence No.: 307974 EQS News ID: 1852525 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1852525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2024 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)