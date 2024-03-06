

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector shrank sharply in February but the pace of decline slowed from the previous month, survey results from S&P Global showed on Wednesday.



The construction Purchasing Manages' Index hit a five-month high of 39.1 in February, up from 36.3 in January.



A score below 50.0 indicates contraction. The current sequence of decline stretches back to April 2022.



The three broad construction categories of the index showed slower rates of decline. Civil engineering activity dropped only slightly. Meanwhile, the rates of contraction in both housing and commercial activity remained sharp.



The survey showed that new work posted a sharp decrease but it was the least marked in six months. Employment posted the smallest fall since last July.



On the price front, the survey showed that input price grew the most since March 2023 due to supply bottlenecks and pass-through of increased toll charges.



Moreover, constructors were more downbeat about the outlook for activity over the coming year, citing economic frailty and domestic politics as potential constraints.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken