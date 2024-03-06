

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Target Corp., after reporting upbeat fourth-quarter results and positive outlook, announced a new paid membership program, called Target Circle 360, with a view to boost its long-term growth plans.



The new paid program is part of the reintroduction of its free-to-join loyalty membership program, Target Circle, with three new membership options including Circle 360. The program further includes retail payment card options.



Starting April 7, customers can get access to new Target Circle, as well as the new paid program, which offers unlimited free same-day delivery for orders over $35 in as little as an hour.



The Minneapolis-based discounter is providing a special launch offer, from April 7 to May 18, under which Target Circle 360 can be taken for only $49 for the first year. After that the annual membership fee would be $99. Non- Target Circle Card members can have access to Target Circle 360 benefits for $99 a year.



Target Circle 360's new paid program will offer free same-day delivery from Target's same-day delivery service, Shipt, and its more than 100 retail partners. It also includes free two-day shipping, and access to preferred shoppers who can personalize their experience.



With the new Target Circle, every member will get access to personalized deals, member-exclusive sales throughout the year and additional perks and savings. Deals will now be applied automatically at checkout. The members can earn Target Circle Rewards and take advantage of personalized deals through Target Circle Bonuses.



Further, Target Circle Card, previously known as Target RedCard, will offer an extra 5 percent off instantly every day. This is in addition to the Target Circle deals. Circle Card holders will have access to extra time to return items, free 2-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items on Target.com, and a cardholder special pricing for paid membership.



Target Circle, which was launched in 2019, currently has more than 100 million members.



As part of its growth targets, the company further announced plans for hundreds of new stores and investments in most of its nearly 2,000 stores over the next decade.



In 2024, Target plans to launch and expand several owned brands to offer a wider range of options across categories, products and prices. Target owned brands drove more than $30 billion in sales in 2023.



Brian Cornell, chairman and chief executive officer of Target, said, 'Looking ahead, we'll continue to invest in the strengths and differentiators that have delivered strong financial performance over time. We'll also roll out fresh innovations, including our new Target Circle membership program, as part of our roadmap for growth aimed at meeting consumers where they are, reigniting sales, traffic and market share gains, and positioning Target for profitable growth in 2024 and beyond.'



