Mittwoch, 06.03.2024

PR Newswire
06.03.2024 | 10:18
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 5 March 2024 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 76.89p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 77.42p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 125.81p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 125.84p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

6 March 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
