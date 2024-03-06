Regulatory News:

Eutelsat Communications SA (LEI: 549300EFWH9UR17YSK05) (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL) announces that Mr. Dong Wan Yoo resigned as a Non-Executive Director from the Board of Directors on 29 February 2024.

Hanwha Systems UK Ltd, represented by Ms. Joo-Yong Chung, was co-opted to replace Mr Dong Wan Yoo as a Non-Executive Director of Eutelsat Communications SA with effect from 29 February 2024. Ms. Joo-Yong Chung currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and Head of M&A at Hanwha Aerospace. As a result, the Board is now composed of 15 Board Members, with 60% female members and 67% independent members.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and on-ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 people from more than 50 countries.

The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

