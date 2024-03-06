Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Smartset Token (SST) on March 11, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the SST/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 12:00 UTC on the slated date.

Smartset Token (SST) is a versatile utility token potentially offering holders early access to a range of digital projects, including ICOs, NFTs, and web initiatives, emphasizing transparency and community.

Introducing Smartset Token

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Smartset Token (SST), a groundbreaking utility token designed to potentially offer a multitude of benefits and opportunities within the expansive Smartset ecosystem. The SST token is not merely a digital asset but a key to potentially unlocking early access for its holders, including projects, exclusive insights, and the chance to engage with a vibrant tech community.

The digital era, while presenting innovative methods for capital raising such as ICOs and STOs, is fraught with challenges, including fraudulent activities and complex regulatory landscapes across the globe. The SST token emerges as a solution to these challenges, aiming to foster a transparent, trusted, and globally compliant token system. By leveraging the utility of the SST token, Smartset International Ltd. seeks to bridge the gaps in the digital token industry and provide its holders a secure and inclusive platform for engagement and investment.

The SST token is built on the Ethereum platform, adhering to the ERC-20 standard, ensuring a broad compatibility and security for its users. With a total supply of 1 billion SST tokens, the project introduces a strategic transaction tax mechanism aimed at supporting marketing efforts, liquidity, and reflection rewards. This innovative approach not only enhances the token's utility but also aligns with Smartset's commitment to transparency, trust, and community engagement.

Smartset International Ltd.'s vision for the SST token extends beyond traditional utility tokens, offering strategic partnerships, access to cutting-edge software development resources, and expert guidance on blockchain integration. As a pioneer in both software development and tokenization, Smartset International Ltd. adopts a holistic approach, ensuring the SST token provides varied benefits to its holders and stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, transparency, and community support. With the SST token, Smartset International Ltd. aims to pave the way for a new era of digital token utility, offering a competitive advantage and a myriad of opportunities within the tech and blockchain industries.

About SST Token

Based on ERC20, SST has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). SST employs a tokenomics model that includes a 5% transaction tax, which is distributed as 3% for marketing, 1% for liquidity pool enhancement, and 1% for reflection rewards to holders, aimed at fostering ecosystem sustainability and growth. SST token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on March 11, 2024. Investors who are interested in SST can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

