

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Wednesday after two days of losses on China demand concerns.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.8 percent to $82.71 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up nearly 1 percent at $78.91.



Signs of tightening supply propped up prices as Gaza ceasefire talks entered their fourth day.



Palestinian militant group Hamas said it would continue working towards achieving a ceasefire in Gaza with Israel despite the absence of Israeli negotiators from the latest round of talks in Cairo.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, announced today that it is increasing prices for the flagship Arab Light crude loading in April for customers in Asia, its biggest market.



The price for the country's flagship Arab Light grade was raised by $0.20 per barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, according to Reuters.



The higher official selling prices came after OPEC+ last weekend agreed to extend its output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of the second quarter.



The official U.S. government inventory report is awaited later in the day after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported an increase of 423,000 barrels of crude oil in U.S. inventories for the week ending March 1, much smaller than the expected increase of 2.6 million barrels.



