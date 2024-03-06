

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices traded mixed on Wednesday, the dollar slipped, and U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher ahead of congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.



Spot gold was marginally higher at $2.129.16 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.2 percent at $2,137.15.



Powell is due to testify before the House Financial Services Committee later today and the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday, with analysts expecting the Fed chief to reiterate the lack of urgency to cut rates.



Powell is likely to note that it won't be appropriate to cut rates until inflation approaches the 2 percent target.



The next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for March 19-20, with the U.S. central bank widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.



The U.K. Budget statement along with reports on U.S. private sector employment, job openings and the Fed's Beige Book may garner investor attention as the day progresses.



The U.K. Spring Budget 2024 is likely to contain measures including further tax cuts and public spending reductions.



