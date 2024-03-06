Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Potash-Boom: Milliardengeschäfte warten auf clevere Investoren!
WKN: A3KL9K | ISIN: XS2306621934 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
06.03.24
09:26 Uhr
94,90 Euro
+0,06
+0,06 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
LANDSBANKINN HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANDSBANKINN HF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,9695,3211:29
GlobeNewswire
06.03.2024 | 11:34
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Landsbankinn hf. - Bond (LBANK T2 35) admitted to trading on March 7, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                   Landsbankinn hf.        
2  Org. no:                   471008-0280          
3  LEI                     549300TLZPT6JELDWM92      
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)               LBANK T2 35NC30        
5  ISIN code                  IS0000036143          
6  CFI code                   DBFUGR             
7  FISN númer                  LANDSBANKINN/9.6 MMKT 20350307 
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bond              
9  Total issued amount             3.000.000.000         
10 Total amount previously issued        0               
11 Amount issued at this time          3.000.000.000         
12 Denomination in CSD             20.000.000           
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange       Yes              
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type              Bullet Bond          
15 Amortization type, if other                         
                        --------------------------------
16 Currency                   ISK              
17 Currency, if other                             
                        --------------------------------
18 Issue date                  March 7, 2024         
19 First ordinary installment date       March 7, 2035         
20 Total number of installments         1               
21 Installment frequency            1               
22 Maturity date                March 7, 2035         
23 Interest rate                9,60%             
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
                        --------------------------------
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest           Simple Interest        
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
                        --------------------------------
29 Day count convention             30E/360            
30 Day count convention, if other                       
                        --------------------------------
31 Interest from date              March 7, 2024         
32 First ordinary coupon date          March 7, 2025         
33 Coupon frequency               1               
34 Total number of coupon payments       11               
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
                        --------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price          Clean price          
37 Clean price quote              Full nominal          
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does   No               
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                   No               
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                 Optional Redemption Date on 7 
                         March 2030 and each subsequent
                         Interest Payment Date     
46 Put option                  No               
47 Convertible                 No               
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                        --------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD              Yes              
51 Securities depository            Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð    
52 Date of Application for Admission to     March 4, 2024         
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of Application for     March 4, 2024         
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading         March 7, 2024         
55 Order book ID                LBANK_T2_35NC30        
56 Instrument subtype              Corporate Bonds        
57 Market                    Iceland Cash Bond Trading   
58 List population name             ICE_BANK_BONDS         
59 Static volatility guards           No               
60 Dynamic volatility guards          No               
61 MiFIR identifier               BOND - Bonds          
62 Bond type                  CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
