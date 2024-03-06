

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales rose marginally in January on food and auto fuel turnover, official data revealed on Wednesday.



Retail sales registered a monthly growth of 0.1 percent in January, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in December, Eurostat reported. The rate of growth matched economists' expectations.



Sales of food, drinks and tobacco advanced 1.0 percent, while non-food product sales slid 0.2 percent.



Sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores logged a faster growth of 1.7 percent following a 0.5 percent rise in December.



On a yearly basis, the decline in retail sales volume doubled to 1.0 percent from 0.5 percent in December. Sales were expected to fall more markedly by 1.3 percent.



Retail sales in the EU rose 0.3 percent on month in January but decreased 0.6 percent from the same period last year.



