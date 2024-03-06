Bioceramics Market worth $10.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Bioceramics Market by Type (Bio-inert, Bio-active, Bio-resorbable), Material Type (Aluminum Oxide, Zirconia, Calcium Phosphate, Calcium Sulfate), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Orthopaedics, Dental, Biomedical), and Region- Forecast to 2028", is estimated at USD 7.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7 % from 2023 to 2028.

Bioceramics are a class of ceramic materials that are biocompatible and used for repairing or replacing damaged bone tissues. Bioceramics range in biocompatibility from the ceramic oxides, which are inert in the body, to the other extreme of resorbable materials, which are eventually replaced by the body after they have assisted repair. Bioceramics are used in many types of medical procedures, including dental and bone implants, joint replacements, pacemakers, kidney dialysis machines, and respirators. Bioceramics can be modelled to precise shapes and their compositions can be tailored to enhance specific properties.

The Zirconia material segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, in terms of value.

Zirconia is one of the four most popular bioceramics in the world. Zirconia can be composed of various materials and dopants to achieve specific properties. The most common zirconia compositions are yttria-stabilized tetragonal zirconia polycrystalline material, which contains yttria as a stabilizing agent. Zirconium dioxide is a very strong technical ceramic with excellent properties in hardness, fracture toughness, and corrosion resistance. The material is highly biocompatible and hence it is used widely in orthopedic, dental, and other biomedical applications.

Bio-active type accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume in 2022.

Global bioceramics market has been segmented based on the types, into bio-active, bio-inert, and bio-resorbable. In 2022, bio-active type dominated the market in terms of value. Bioactive materials are widely used in dental industry as bulk, active layers on dental implants, or as morphogenetic ally active scaffolds. Hydroxyapatite, bio-active glass, tricalcium phosphate are some of the major materials get used in bio-active bioceramics. They posseses good biocompatibility, durability and osteoconductive nature.

Dental segment to remain the largest end-use application in terms of value during the forecast period.

Dental industry holds the largest share of end use applications in the bioceramic market. Since, bioceramics offer high strength, exceptional toughness, and wear resistance, therefore these properties make bioceramics a much better option for dental implants and enamel coatings rather than metals and polymers. Bioceramics offers improved aesthetics, osteointegration, and biocompatibility with long term stability. They can be used for various minimally invasive dental procedures like ridge augmentation and crown lengthening.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2022, in terms of value.

In North America, the driving forces of the bioceramics market include rising demand for medical applications. The demand for bioceramics in medical applications, particularly in orthopaedics, tissue engineering, and dentistry, is bolstering the growth prospects in North America. Anticipated demand in the coming years is expected to be driven by specific factors, such as technological advancements, which are likely to shape the industry. There is a change in the consumer behaviour as well, the consumers are now shifting towards adopting bioresorbable and bioactive materials to facilitate the healing of the body's bones and tissues. Bioceramics are one of the materials in the medical industry that can satisfy this demand. Hence, changing consumer behaviour has been a driving factor in North America and will continue to be in the forecasted years.

Key Players:

Prominent companies in the bioceramic market include Coorstek, Inc. (US), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Morgan Advanced Materials Plc (UK), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), Tosoh Ceramics Co., Ltd. (Japan), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials Inc. (US), DSM (Netherlands), CTL Amedica (US), and 3M (US).

