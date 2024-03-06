Tel Aviv. Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - STANNEL HOME, a revolutionary digital platform spearheading the transformation of property acquisition and home design processes, proudly announces the successful completion of its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) launch. The newly unveiled platform aims to digitally connect and empower communities of builders, renovators, real estate agents, designers, architects, home design brands, and financial institutions worldwide.

With a vision to revolutionize the property acquisition journey and home design process, STANNEL HOME leverages cutting-edge AI technology to personalize financial plans tailored to individual needs. Founded by renowned architect and influencer Ifat Moor Levit, alongside Meital Avidor, a seasoned business development expert, STANNEL HOME epitomizes innovation and efficiency in the proptech sector.

Caption: Ifat Moor Levit, alongside Meital Avidor

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8928/200660_78c8b025f4e3eb4f_001full.jpg

"Completing the MVP launch of our global social networking platform marks a significant milestone for STANNEL HOME," said Ifat Moor Levit, Co-Founder and CEO of STANNEL HOME. "Our mission is to redefine the property purchasing journey from A to Z, making it seamless, intuitive, and digitally empowered. With Meital Avidor's expertise in financial services and our shared vision for innovation, we are confident in the transformative impact of STANNEL HOME on the real estate and design community."

STANNEL HOME's MVP launch heralds a new era of connectivity and collaboration within the real estate and design sectors. By providing a centralized platform, STANNEL HOME aims to facilitate networking opportunities, fosters collaborations, and streamlines the exchange of ideas and expertise across borders.

Caption: STANNEL HOME

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8928/200660_78c8b025f4e3eb4f_002full.jpg

"We are thrilled to unveil STANNEL HOME's MVP, which represents the culmination of our dedication to enhancing the digital landscape of the real estate and design industries," added Meital Avidor, Co-Founder and Business Development Lead at STANNEL HOME. "Our platform not only empowers individuals with personalized financial solutions but also fosters a vibrant community where professionals can connect, innovate, and thrive."

Key features of STANNEL HOME's MVP include:

Seamless networking opportunities for builders, renovators, real estate agents, designers, architects, and home design brands.

Access to personalized financial plans tailored to individual needs, leveraging advanced AI technology.

Streamlined communication channels for collaborations, project partnerships, and knowledge exchange.

Comprehensive resources for property acquisition, renovation, and home design, curated by industry experts.

Enhanced visibility and brand exposure for real estate agents, designers, architects, and home design brands.

Additionally, STANNEL HOME provides resources regarding shared homeownership as a means of expanding access to housing and fostering inclusive communities. Through its platform, STANNEL HOME facilitates the exploration and implementation of shared homeownership models, empowering individuals and families to achieve their homeownership aspirations collaboratively.

STANNEL HOME's MVP launch underscores the company's commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in the digital transformation of the real estate and design sectors. By fostering a dynamic ecosystem of collaboration and knowledge sharing, STANNEL HOME aims to empower individuals and organizations to realize their full potential in the ever-evolving landscape of property acquisition and home design.

For more information about STANNEL HOME and its revolutionary digital platform, visit https://stannelmarketplace.com.

Media Contact:

Ifat Moor Levit

Stannel Marketplace

https://stannelmarketplace.com

info@stannelmarketplace.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200660

SOURCE: Release Media Inc.