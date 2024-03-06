Anzeige
Defi Technologies: Rekordwachstum durch starke Kryptomärkte!
PR Newswire
06.03.2024
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

MID-WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 06 March 2024

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 05 March 2024, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 779.25p

Including income: 783.86p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


