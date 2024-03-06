Alibaba Group: Alibaba Releases Report on Cross-Border Trade's Positive Impact on the U.S. Economy

New report quantifies the positive economic impacts of cross-border trade conducted by businesses leveraging Alibaba platforms, tools and solutions

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA and HKEX: 9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), "Alibaba" or "Alibaba Group") recently announced findings from a new report highlighting Alibaba's positive impact on the U.S. economy and how its e-commerce platforms support U.S. businesses. The report reflects positive growth in both retail sales and employment numbers in the U.S. resulting from the sale of American products to Chinese consumers through Alibaba's range of online marketplaces and platforms.

Alibaba Group continues to support businesses of all sizes, from small businesses to multinational corporations, by providing them with e-commerce platforms and solutions to enhance their operations and create new growth opportunities in overseas markets. As such in 2022, $66.2 billion in sales from U.S. brands to Chinese consumers on Alibaba platforms helped to add $52.9 billion to the U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supported over 403,000 U.S. jobs, according to the report compiled by NDP Analytics and commissioned by Alibaba.

"E-commerce opportunities across industries continue to grow as consumer demand increases and new technology emerges to enhance the online shopping experience," said Eric Pelletier, Head of International Government Affairs at Alibaba Group. "At Alibaba, we're proud that U.S. businesses looking to expand globally count on platforms and solutions from Alibaba to empower them to tap into new markets - such as the rapidly growing Chinese market - to fuel their business growth."

Alibaba Impact Across the U.S. Economy

As U.S. businesses broaden the scope of their operations to a global level, Alibaba supports businesses throughout the U.S. in capturing growth opportunities by tapping into a growing Chinese customer base. The report shows the positive impacts on those businesses who have taken advantage of Alibaba's variety of platforms and solutions in the form of product sales, job growth, indirect impacts and more. Key findings include:

In 2022, large and small U.S. brands utilized Alibaba's e-commerce platforms to sell approximately $66.2 billion worth of products to consumers in China. That represents a 47.4% increase since 2019 ($44.9 billion). These products range from consumer staples to luxury goods, and the three largest product categories powering sales were computers & electronics, apparel & leather products, and personal care & cleaning products. Employment numbers rise from coast to coast: As sales surged on Alibaba's platforms, U.S. businesses saw new needs in manufacturing and production, and ramped up their own operations to meet demand. Based on official production employment data published by the U.S. Census, U.S. brands created an estimate of 96,660 direct production jobs (56.6% of 170,867 total direct jobs) to support $49.3 billion in U.S. brand sales on Alibaba's platforms in 2022. Most of these jobs, totaling 117,270, were generated in the Pacific region, including Alaska, California, Washington, Oregon and Hawai'i. This was followed by the South Atlantic division stretching from Washington, D.C. to Florida with 52,693 new jobs.

As sales surged on Alibaba's platforms, U.S. businesses saw new needs in manufacturing and production, and ramped up their own operations to meet demand. Based on official production employment data published by the U.S. Census, U.S. brands created an estimate of 96,660 direct production jobs (56.6% of 170,867 total direct jobs) to support $49.3 billion in U.S. brand sales on Alibaba's platforms in 2022. Most of these jobs, totaling 117,270, were generated in the Pacific region, including Alaska, California, Washington, Oregon and Hawai'i. This was followed by the South Atlantic division stretching from Washington, D.C. to Florida with 52,693 new jobs. Small businesses see a boost: Small businesses play an integral role in the U.S. economy, and those that have utilized Alibaba's platforms have been able to go beyond their U.S. customer base and reach the world's largest consumer market of more than 1.4 billion people. In fact, U.S. small businesses with under 100 employees generated $6.7 billion in sales, accounting for 13.5% of U.S. brand sales on Alibaba's platforms.

Small businesses play an integral role in the U.S. economy, and those that have utilized Alibaba's platforms have been able to go beyond their U.S. customer base and reach the world's largest consumer market of more than 1.4 billion people. In fact, U.S. small businesses with under 100 employees generated $6.7 billion in sales, accounting for 13.5% of U.S. brand sales on Alibaba's platforms. Effects rippled throughout the supply chain: The impact is not felt just by those businesses that use Alibaba's platforms, but also by businesses throughout their supply chains (indirect impact), and the local communities where U.S. workers at the brands and along the supply chain spend their wages (induced impact). In 2022, sales from U.S. products sold on Alibaba's platforms created an additional $41.3 billion in indirect and induced output for companies and supported 232,044 indirect and induced jobs along the supply chain and in communities nationwide.

"We are committed to developing new innovations and solutions to aid U.S. businesses as they seek to build on their successes in China and other global markets," said Pelletier. "Alibaba's mission has always been 'to make it easy to do business anywhere,' and we firmly believe that our platforms offer U.S. businesses a unique growth opportunity. We support and act as a true partner for any business leaders and decision-makers utilizing our platforms to help propel their businesses beyond their domestic market."

Alibaba aims to bring together businesses from the U.S. and across the globe, enhancing partnerships and helping them to develop stronger cross-border relationships. Through these and the latest tools and innovations from Alibaba's platforms, businesses of all sizes are able to expand beyond their domestic market and elevate their brands globally.

For more information on Alibaba and the report, please visit Alibabapowersbusinesses.com .

About the Report

This report relied on data provided by Alibaba for 2022 from platforms including Taobao Global, Tmall, Tmall Global, Freshippo and Koala. Additional data comes from official industry statistics, economic multipliers compiled and published by U.S. governmental agencies and third-party research. This includes data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), the U.S. Census Bureau and North American Industry Classification System (NAICS).

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

