

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cementing a potential presidential rematch between them, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have swept the Super Tuesday state primaries.



With voting completed across the U.S., Biden has reportedly won Democratic nominating contests in 14 states. He is also projected to win Iowa, where the voting was made by post.



Biden tasted his first defeat in the Democratic presidential primary, losing to venture capitalist Jason Palmer in the tiny US territory of American Samoa where 91 people participated in the caucus.



Overall, Biden reportedly won around 80 percent of the votes cast.



Trump has won all but one Super Tuesday state after his lone remaining prominent rival, Nikki Haley, made a surprise victory in Vermont.



15 states voted in primaries or caucuses on Tuesday, the biggest day of the nominating process in the 2024 presidential campaign.



Biden picked up an estimated 1501 delegates on Super Tuesday, while Trump earned 961 delegates. Nikki Haley managed to win only 86 delegates.



Biden is inching closer to the threshold of 1,968 out of 3,934 delegates that is required to win the Democratic nomination.



To win the Republican nomination, a candidate needs 1,215 of 2,429 delegates. Considering the current trend, Trump is on his way to achieving the target easily, reports say.



In a statement, Biden said a second term for Trump would mean a return to 'chaos, division, and darkness.'



Addressing his supporters, Trump attacked Biden and vowed to unify 'a very divided country.'



