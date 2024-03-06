Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2024) - Canter Resources Corp. (CSE: CRC) (OTC Pink: CNRCF) (FSE: 6O1) ("Canter" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company has received approval from the Bureau of Land Management for its previously submitted Notice of Intent (NOI) (see press release dated February 6, 2024). The Company has also received its permit from the Nevada Division of Minerals for its initial exploration well at the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project ("Columbus") located near Tonopah, Nevada.

"With our permits and approved NOI in place at Columbus we have reached another key milestone and are now in position to finalize our engagements with contractors and ramp up field activities," stated Joness Lang, CEO of Canter. "Our Phase I program will include further surface sampling, shallow Geoprobe drilling and an initial exploration well as we take aim at delineating a significant lithium brine resource in Nevada."

These regulatory milestones pave the way for Canter to launch its Phase I exploration program, designed to rapidly assess the lithium and boron mineral resource potential within the Columbus Basin. The low-cost Geoprobe drilling will include 10 holes completed along pre-existing roads, efficiently testing for near-surface lithium-bearing brines. Dirt work will commence concurrently with drill site preparation for the Company's first exploration well. The Company will provide additional updates shortly as contractors are secured and field work commences.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm P.Geo, Director of Canter, a Qualified Person (QP), as defined under National Instrument 43- 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Canter Resources Corp.

Canter Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company advancing the Columbus Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA, the Beaver Creek Lithium Property in Montana, USA, and the Puzzle Lake Property in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing a highly prospective lithium-brine target at its Columbus Project and plans to leverage the Company's critical metals targeting database to acquire additional high-quality projects with the aim of defining mineral resources that support the domestic clean energy supply chain in North America.

For further information contact:

Joness Lang

Chief Executive Officer

Canter Resources Corp.

jlang@canterresources.com

For investor inquiries contact:

Tel: 604.908.1695

investors@canterresources.com

