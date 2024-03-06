

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A snap presidential election has been announced in Venezuela.



The Latin American country's National Electoral Council (CNE) on Tuesday declared that the election will be held on July 28.



President Nicolas Maduro won a landslide victory in the 2018 election, which was widely condemned as unfair and biased. The U.S. Government imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector.



The sanctions were eased after the Maduro government and the opposition reached a consensus last year to hold presidential elections in 2024, monitored by international observers.



Opposition leader María Corina Machado is banned from holding office for alleged financial misconduct.



Most of the West, including the U.S. and the European Union, has rejected the disqualification of Machado.



