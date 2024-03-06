

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Natural Foods (UNFI):



Earnings: -$15 million in Q2 vs. $19 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.25 in Q2 vs. $0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Natural Foods reported adjusted earnings of $4 million or $0.07 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $7.78 billion in Q2 vs. $7.82 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $(-0.56) - $0.06 Full year revenue guidance: $30.5 - $31.0 Bln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken