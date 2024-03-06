

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled testimony before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday and the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Thursday dominated sentiment across markets and regions. The interest rate decision by the European Central Bank due to be announced on Thursday also swayed market mood.



Wall Street Futures imply a rebound after Tuesday's losses. Major European benchmarks are trading firm above the flatline. Asian shares finished on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices moved higher amidst a less-than-expected inventory build in the U.S. and a price hike by Saudi Arabia. Gold prices slipped ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony. Cryptocurrencies are volatile after Bitcoin scaled a fresh peak.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,659.50, up 0.19% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,096.40, up 0.35% Germany's DAX at 17,703.95, up 0.06% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,672.06, up 0.34% France's CAC 40 at 7,937.39, up 0.06% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,909.05, up 0.33% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,122.50, up 0.06% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,733.50, up 0.12% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,039.93, down 0.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,438.09, up 1.70%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0873, up 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.2723, up 0.15% USD/JPY at 149.78, down 0.18% AUD/USD at 0.6522, up 0.29% USD/CAD at 1.3585, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 103.61, down 0.19%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.161%, up 0.61% Germany at 2.3535%, up 1.44% France at 2.816%, up 1.08% U.K. at 4.0940%, up 2.07% Japan at 0.718%, up 0.42%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $82.58, up 0.66%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $78.90, up 0.96%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,135.55, down 0.30%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,585.54, down 0.24% Ethereum at $3,854.29, up 3.57% BNB at $430.38, up 2.49% Solana at $131.22, down 0.63% XRP at $0.6114, down 5.26%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken