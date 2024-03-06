Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Defi Technologies: Rekordwachstum durch starke Kryptomärkte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.03.2024 | 13:36
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 05 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

05 March 2024 52.92p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 53.02p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

06 March 2024


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.