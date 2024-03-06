Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 05 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

05 March 2024 52.92p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 53.02p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

06 March 2024