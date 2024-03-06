Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 05 March 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
05 March 2024 52.92p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 53.02p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
06 March 2024