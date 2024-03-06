TECNO Mobile Limited: Unleashing Woman Power: TECNO Launches 'Don't Stop Loving' Brand Film in Turkey

The brand film unveiled ahead of International Women's Day, highlighting woman power in Turkey

ISTANBUL, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a tribute to the strength, resilience, and influence of Turkish women, innovative technology brand TECNO today launches its seven-minute brand film, 'Don't Stop Loving'. Released in Turkey coincide with International Women's Day, this compelling cinematic film shines a spotlight on the incredible journey of three Turkish women, and showcased their pursuit of life-passion and resilience in the face of challenges, inspiring modern Turkish people to embrace love and the positive changes and power it brings.

"The 'Don't Stop Loving' short film showcases TECNO's commitment to fostering meaningful connections with Turkish consumers and its deep understanding of evolving trends in Turkish society. Through in-depth insights into new trends in local society, such as increasing participation of women in various aspects of public life and their growing influence in decision-making processes, TECNO highlights the power of women and their pivotal role in shaping societal development and values," stated Laury Bai, TECNO's Chief Marketing Officer.

The short film captures different aspects of love and the power of women through the stories of three Turkish women. Aylin, a volleyball player, bravely pursues her volleyball dreams despite initial hesitations from her father, showcasing the transformative power of familial love that transcends generations. Similarly, Saliha, a mobile paramedic, overcomes societal biases to earn respect and recognition, highlighting the power of love in fostering resilience and positive influence among communities. Lastly, Merve, an architect and mother, defies stereotypes to reenter the workforce, finding support from her work community, which shares her vision for women in the field. These authentic narratives, told from a female perspective, captures the multifaceted nature of love within families, communities, and individuals.

TECNO's 'Don't Stop Loving' film is more than a cinematic journey; it's a celebration of Turkey's spirit of love and an acknowledgment of the evolving role of women in sectors such as sports, healthcare, and construction. By recognizing and celebrating women's love, power and achievements, TECNO aims to inspire and empower every individual, underlining the unlimited potential of love in shaping a positive impact on everyone it touches.

"In Turkey, we've noticed that 'Love' holds multifaceted significance, extending from its traditional meaning to the progressive effort for a better community and life, especially within the women. This power is transformative, and we hope to inspire more people to embrace love, leading to a more open-minded future." Laury added.

Additionally, TECNO will roll out promotions and consumer engagements tailored to the Turkish market, including t he launch of an on-site activity on Women's Day, 8 March, distributing red carnations to women in select brick-and-mortar stores to pay tribute to their power and affection. Additionally, customers are invited to participate in Don'tStopLoving online activity that calls for fan stories on social media, thereby inspiring consumers to share their personal narratives of courage and love.

TECNO's 'Don't Stop Loving' brand film in Turkey represents an extension of the brand's ethos of "Stop at Nothing." Building on the success of previous campaigns in India and the Philippines, this initiative underscores TECNO's dedication to establishing emotional connections worldwide. As a pioneering force in innovation and progress, TECNO continues to champion resilience, empowerment, and inclusivity, driving positive change and shaping a brighter future for all.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HL4hCFmQY24

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356081/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356082/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356083/3.jpg

