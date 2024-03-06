Versabank Reports Results For First Quarter Fiscal 2024: Continued Robust Growth In Point-of-sale Receivable Purchase Program Drives 41% Year-over-year Increase In Eps To Another New Record

All amounts are unaudited and in Canadian dollars and are based on financial statements prepared in compliance with International Accounting Standard 34 Interim Financial Reporting, unless otherwise noted. Our first quarter 2024 ("Q1 2024") unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended January 31, 2024 and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), are available online at www.versabank.com/investor-relations, SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar. Supplementary Financial Information will also be available on our website at www.versabank.com/investor-relations .

LONDON, ON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - VersaBank ("VersaBank" or the "Bank") (TSX: VBNK) (NASDAQ: VBNK), a North American leader in business-to-business digital banking, as well as technology solutions for cybersecurity, today reported its results for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 ended January 31, 2024. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Consolidated and Segmented Financial Summary

(unaudited)



As at or for the three months ended









January 31 October 31

January 31

(thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Change 2023 Change Financial results













Total revenue

$ 28,851 $ 29,173 (1 %) $ 25,918 11 %

Cost of funds*

3.99 % 3.86 % 3 % 2.95 % 35 %

Net interest margin*

2.48 % 2.54 % (2 %) 2.83 % (12 %)

Net interest margin on loans* 2.63 % 2.69 % (2 %) 3.03 % (13 %)

Return on average common equity* 13.41 % 13.58 % (1 %) 10.79 % 24 %

Net income



12,699 12,479 2 % 9,417 35 %

Net income per common share basic and diluted 0.48 0.47 2 % 0.34 41 % Balance sheet and capital ratios











Total assets



$ 4,309,635 $ 4,201,610 3 % $ 3,531,690 22 %

Book value per common share* 14.46 14.00 3 % 12.77 13 %

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio 11.39 % 11.33 % 1 % 11.19 % 2 %

Total capital ratio

15.19 % 15.38 % (1 %) 15.34 % (1 %)

Leverage ratio

8.44 % 8.30 % 2 % 9.21 % (8 %)



















* See definitions under 'Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures' in the Q1 2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis.

(1) In the first quarter of 2017 the Bank recognized an $8.8 million deferred tax asset derived from the tax loss carryforwards assumed pursuant to the amalgamation of VersaBank with PWC Capital Inc. Quarterly net income for January 31, 2017, excluding the $8.8 million deferred tax asset was $3.1 million, or $0.12/share.

(thousands of Canadian dollars)























for the three months ended January 31, 2024 October 31, 2023 January 31, 2023







Digital DRTC Eliminations/ Consolidated Digital DRTC Eliminations/ Consolidated Digital DRTC Eliminations/ Consolidated







Banking

Adjustments

Banking

Adjustments

Banking

Adjustments

Net interest income

$ 26,568 $ - $ - $ 26,568 $ 26,239 $ - $ - $ 26,239 $ 24,274 $ - $ - $ 24,274 Non-interest income

120 2,500 (337) 2,283 315 3,699 (1,080) 2,934 2 1,833 (191) 1,644 Total revenue



26,688 2,500 (337) 28,851 26,554 3,699 (1,080) 29,173 24,276 1,833 (191) 25,918































Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (127) - - (127) (184) - - (184) 385 - - 385







26,815 2,500 (337) 28,978 26,738 3,699 (1,080) 29,357 23,891 1,833 (191) 25,533































Non-interest expenses:



























Salaries and benefits

5,371 1,167 - 6,538 5,878 1,411 - 7,289 6,684 1,573 - 8,257

General and administrative 4,276 394 (337) 4,333 4,889 354 (1,080) 4,163 2,862 455 (191) 3,126

Premises and equipment 768 385 - 1,153 617 372 - 989 623 329 - 952







10,415 1,946 (337) 12,024 11,384 2,137 (1,080) 12,441 10,169 2,357 (191) 12,335































Income (loss) before income taxes 16,400 554 - 16,954 15,354 1,562 - 16,916 13,722 (524) - 13,198































Income tax provision

4,136 119 - 4,255 4,088 349 - 4,437 3,789 (8) - 3,781































Net income (loss)

$ 12,264 $ 435 $ - $ 12,699 $ 11,266 $ 1,213 $ - $ 12,479 $ 9,933 $ (516) $ - $ 9,417































Total assets



$ 4,299,625 $ 26,645 $ (16,635) $ 4,309,635 $ 4,190,876 $ 26,443 $ (15,709) $ 4,201,610 $ 3,522,279 $ 23,797 $ (14,386) $ 3,531,690































Total liabilities



$ 3,914,863 $ 28,625 $ (22,887) $ 3,920,601 $ 3,818,412 $ 28,788 $ (22,748) $ 3,824,452 $ 3,174,197 $ 27,751 $ (21,435) $ 3,180,513

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"The first quarter of fiscal 2024 was highlighted by continued robust growth in our Point-of-Sale Receivable Purchase Program portfolio, which expanded 28% year-over-year and 7% sequentially, and, in turn, drove total assets to another record high of $4.3 billion," said David Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer, VersaBank. "The Bank continued to benefit from the significant operating leverage in our unique and efficient business-to-business digital banking model, with an 11% year-over-year increase in revenue generating a 35% year-over-year increase in net income to another quarterly record1."

"As per our stated objective to maximize long-term profitability and return on common equity, during the first quarter the Bank began its planned strategic transition from higher yielding, higher risk-weighted loans to lower yielding, lower risk-weighted (CMHC) loans in its non-core CRE portfolio as we pursue new CRE opportunities. While this had a slight dampening effect on first quarter results, we expect that this strategic adjustment will enhance ROE and contribute to stronger growth in subsequent quarters throughout the year."

"2024 is unfolding slightly ahead of expectations for our Point-of-Sale Receivable Purchase Program, providing continued confidence in our ability to surpass our next total asset milestone of $5 billion during the 2024 fiscal year. Notably, this is before any potential contribution from the broad launch of the RPP in the US should we receive favourable regulatory approval for our proposed US bank acquisition. As our loan book continues to grow, we will increasingly benefit from the operating leverage in our unique and efficient, business-to-business digital banking model, driving further outsized increases in profitability and return on common equity."

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024

Consolidated

Total assets increased 22% year-over-year and 3% sequentially to a record $4.3 billion, with the increase driven primarily by 7% growth in Digital Banking Operations' Point of Sale Receivable Purchase Program (POS/RPP) portfolio. The quarter-over-quarter increase was dampened by a transitory contraction in the non-core Commercial Real Estate (CRE) portfolio under the Bank's strategy to transition a portion of its CRE portfolio to higher return, lower risk lending opportunities;

Consolidated total revenue increased 11% year-over-year and decreased 1% sequentially to $28.9 million. The year-over-year and sequential trends reflect higher net interest from income from the Digital Banking Operations due primarily to continued strong loan growth, with the sequential trend reflecting lower contribution from DRT Cyber Inc. ("DRTC") due to lower seasonal sales volume;

Consolidated net income increased 35% year-over-year and 2% sequentially to $12.7 million. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were primarily due to higher revenue, which was driven primarily by strong loan growth (23%) from the Digital Banking Operations, as well as a higher contribution from DRTC and lower non-interest expenses. The sequential increase was dampened slightly by the transitory contraction in the non-core CRE portfolio under the Bank's strategy to transition a portion of its CRE portfolio to higher return, lower risk lending opportunities;

Consolidated earnings per share increased 41% year-over-year and 2% sequentially to $0.48, with the year-over-year increase benefitting from the impact of a lower number of common shares outstanding from the purchase and cancellation of common shares under the Bank's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") over the course of fiscal 2023;

Return on common equity increased to 13.41% from 10.79% year-over-year and decreased 1% from 13.58% sequentially; and,

The Bank continues to advance the process seeking approval of its proposed acquisition of OCC-chartered US bank, Stearns Bank Holdingford N.A., and expects a decision from US regulators during the second calendar quarter of 2024. If favourable, the Bank will proceed toward completion of the acquisition as soon as possible, subject to Canadian regulatory (OSFI) approval.

Digital Banking Operations

Loans increased 23% year-over-year and 3% sequentially to a record $3.98 billion, driven primarily by continued robust growth in the Bank's POS/RPP portfolio, which increased 28% year-over-year and 7% sequentially. The sequential increase was dampened slightly by a transitory contraction in the non-core Commercial Real Estate (CRE) portfolio under the Bank's strategy to transition a portion of its CRE portfolio to higher return, lower risk lending opportunities;

Total revenue increased 10% year-over-year and increased 1% sequentially to $26.7 million, driven primarily by higher net interest income attributable substantially to loan growth;

Net interest margin on loans decreased 40 bps, or 13%, year-over-year and 6 bps, or 2%, sequentially at 2.63%. The decreases were due primarily to the strong growth of the POS Financing portfolio (which is composed of lower-risk weighted, lower yielding but higher Return on Common Equity ("ROCE") assets than the CRE portfolio, the impact of the planned transition of some higher yielding, higher risk-weighted CRE loans to lower yielding, lower risk-weighted CRE loans as part of the Bank's strategy to capitalize on opportunities for lower-risk loans with a higher return on capital deployed, as well as higher rates on term deposits experienced during the quarter. This was offset partially by higher yields earned on the Bank's lending assets;

Net interest margin decreased 35 bps, or 12%, year-over-year and decreased 6 bps, or 2%, sequentially to 2.48%;

Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average loans remained negligible at -0.01%, compared with a 12-quarter average of 0.00%, which remains among the lowest of the publicly traded Canadian Schedule I (federally licensed) Banks; and,

Efficiency ratio (excluding DRTC) improved both year-over-year and sequentially to 40% from 42% and 45%, respectively.

DRTC's Cybersecurity Services Operations (Digital Boundary Group)

Revenue for the Cybersecurity Services component of DRTC (Digital Boundary Group, or DBG) increased 24% year-over-year to $2.9 million, driven by higher service engagements, while gross profit increased 31% to $2.1 million due to improved operational efficiency. Sequentially, revenue and gross profit for DBG decreased 17% and 18%, respectively, due primarily to seasonally lower service engagements. DBG's gross profit amounts are included in DRTC's consolidated revenue which is reflected in non-interest income in VersaBank's consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income. DBG remained profitable on a standalone basis within DRTC.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

(unaudited)



For the three months ended









January 31 October 31 January 31 (thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2023 Results of operations









Interest income

$ 69,292 $ 66,089 $ 49,561

Net interest income

26,568 26,239 24,274

Non-interest income

2,283 2,934 1,644

Total revenue

28,851 29,173 25,918

Provision (recovery) for credit losses (127) (184) 385

Non-interest expenses

12,024 12,441 12,335



Digital Banking

10,415 11,384 10,169



DRTC



1,946 2,137 2,357

Net income



12,699 12,479 9,417

Income per common share:









Basic



$ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.34



Diluted



$ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.34

Dividends paid on preferred shares $ 247 $ 247 $ 247

Dividends paid on common shares $ 650 $ 650 $ 663

Yield*



6.47 % 6.40 % 5.78 %

Cost of funds*

3.99 % 3.86 % 2.95 %

Net interest margin*

2.48 % 2.54 % 2.83 %

Net interest margin on loans* 2.63 % 2.69 % 3.03 %

Return on average common equity* 13.41 % 13.58 % 10.79 %

Book value per common share* $ 14.46 $ 14.00 $ 12.77

Efficiency ratio*

42 % 43 % 48 %

Efficiency ratio - Digital banking* 40 % 45 % 42 %

Return on average total assets* 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.07 %

Provision (recovery) for credit losses as a % of average loans* (0.01 %) (0.02 %) 0.05 %









As at Balance Sheet Summary









Cash



$ 127,509 $ 132,242 $ 201,372

Securities



133,005 167,940 49,847

Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 3,984,281 3,850,404 3,235,083

Average loans

3,917,343 3,756,038 3,113,881

Total assets



4,309,635 4,201,610 3,531,690

Deposits



3,638,656 3,533,366 2,925,452

Subordinated notes payable 103,355 106,850 102,765

Shareholders' equity

389,034 377,158 351,177 Capital ratios**











Risk-weighted assets

$ 3,194,696 $ 3,095,092 $ 2,917,048

Common Equity Tier 1 capital 363,798 350,812 326,411

Total regulatory capital

485,309 476,005 447,472

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio 11.39 % 11.33 % 11.19 %

Tier 1 capital ratio

11.81 % 11.78 % 11.66 %

Total capital ratio

15.19 % 15.38 % 15.34 %

Leverage ratio

8.44 % 8.30 % 9.21 % * See definition under 'Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures' in the Q1 2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis.









** Capital management and leverage measures are in accordance with OSFI's Capital Adequacy Requirements and Basel III Accord.









This news release is intended to be read in conjunction with the Bank's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended January 31, 2024, which will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and will be available at www.versabank.com.

About VersaBank

VersaBank is a Canadian Schedule I chartered (federally licensed) bank with a difference. VersaBank became the world's first fully digital financial institution when it adopted its highly efficient business-to-business model in 1993 using its proprietary state-of-the-art financial technology to profitably address underserved segments of the Canadian banking market in the pursuit of superior net interest margins while mitigating risk. VersaBank obtains all of its deposits and provides the majority of its loans and leases electronically, with innovative deposit and lending solutions for financial intermediaries that allow them to excel in their core businesses. In addition, leveraging its internally developed IT security software and capabilities, VersaBank established wholly owned, Washington, DC -based subsidiary, DRT Cyber Inc. to pursue significant large-market opportunities in cyber security and develop innovative solutions to address the rapidly growing volume of cyber threats challenging financial institutions, corporations of all sizes and government entities on a daily basis.

VersaBank's Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and Nasdaq under the symbol VBNK. Its Series 1 Preferred Shares trade on the TSX under the symbol VBNK.PR.A.

Forward-Looking Statements

VersaBank's public communications often include written or oral forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in this document and may be included in other filings and with Canadian securities regulators or the US Securities and Exchange Commission, or in other communications. All such statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. The statements in this management's discussion and analysis that relate to the future are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, many of which are out of VersaBank's control. Risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the strength of the Canadian and US economy in general and the strength of the local economies within Canada and the US in which VersaBank conducts operations; the effects of changes in monetary and fiscal policy, including changes in interest rate policies of the Bank of Canada and the US Federal Reserve; global commodity prices; the effects of competition in the markets in which VersaBank operates; inflation; capital market fluctuations; the timely development and introduction of new products in receptive markets; the impact of changes in the laws and regulations pertaining to financial services; changes in tax laws; technological changes; unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings; unexpected changes in consumer spending and savings habits; the impact of wars or conflicts and the impact of both on global supply chains and markets; the impact of outbreaks of disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies; the possible effects on our business of terrorist activities; natural disasters and disruptions to public infrastructure, such as transportation, communications, power or water supply; and VersaBank's anticipation of and success in managing the risks implicated by the foregoing. For a detailed discussion of certain key factors that may affect VersaBank's future results, please see VersaBank's annual MD&A for the year ended October 31, 2023.

The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The forward-looking information contained in the management's discussion and analysis is presented to assist VersaBank shareholders and others in understanding VersaBank's financial position and may not be appropriate for any other purposes. Except as required by securities law, VersaBank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained in this management's discussion and analysis or made from time to time by VersaBank or on its behalf.

