

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $158.45 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $38.33 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. reported adjusted earnings of $222.80 million or $2.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $1.45 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $158.45 Mln. vs. $38.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.97 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.45 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



