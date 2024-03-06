GHST World, Inc.: GHST WORLD INC. Reports Progress and Strategic Initiatives in Latest 10-Q Filing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / GHST WORLD INC (OTC PINK:GHST) (ghstworld.com), a pioneering force in technology acquisition is pleased to announce its latest financial results and strategic initiatives as detailed in its most recent 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Standing out as one of the few companies listed on the OTC's Pink Sheets to have been SEC reporting for three years since May 2021, GHST WORLD INC. is now poised for an ambitious transition to the OTCQB market. This strategic move is aligned with the stabilization of its inaugural assets: the innovative solar plants under INSSIDE World and the cutting-edge sports devices from GHST Sport. Despite the challenging economic environment, GHST WORLD INC. has demonstrated resilience and strategic foresight, laying a solid foundation for future growth and innovation.

Key Financial Highlights:

Robust Revenue Recognition Practices: GHST WORLD INC. continues to adhere to the highest standards of revenue recognition in accordance with ASC 606, ensuring transparency and reliability in financial reporting. This approach underscores the company's commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction.

Strategic Management of Expenses: Through diligent operational management, GHST WORLD INC. has effectively navigated its expense landscape, focusing on strategic investments that drive long-term value creation for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Focused on Financial Stability: The company has successfully managed its liquidity through a combination of financing activities and operational adjustments. This strategic financial management demonstrates GHST WORLD INC.'s commitment to maintaining a stable and sustainable financial position.

Operational Excellence and Future Outlook:

GHST WORLD INC. remains at the forefront of technology acquisitions, driven by innovation and a deep understanding of market dynamics. The company's strategic initiatives are focused on leveraging technological advancements, enhancing operational efficiencies, and exploring new market opportunities. GHST WORLD INC. is poised for a future characterized by growth, innovation, and leadership in its sector.

"We are proud of the progress we have made in the past quarter and are excited about the future," said Esterino Castellazzi, President of GHST WORLD INC. "Our latest financial results reflect the hard work and dedication of our team. We remain committed to our strategic objectives and are confident in our ability to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

GHST WORLD INC. thanks its customers, partners, and shareholders for their continued support and looks forward to sharing further achievements in the coming months.

About GHST World

GHST World is a pioneering public trade Startup Accelerator, dedicated to fostering innovation and success in the tech industry. With a diverse portfolio that includes ventures in sports technology, clean energy, art, and IoT, GHST World is at the forefront of driving technological advancements and sustainable solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

