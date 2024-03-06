Parade's CoDriver Brings Generative AI to McLeod Software's PowerBroker TMS Users

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Parade, a leader in capacity management for freight brokerage, delivers its latest innovation, Capacity CoDriver, as a new generative AI feature expanding upon Parade's existing integration with McLeod Software's PowerBroker® TMS. This development represents a significant advancement in the freight brokerage industry, expanding the capabilities of Parade's and McLeod's collaborative technology. Building upon the digital freight matching infrastructure, this update aims to significantly boost the operational efficiency of both customer and carrier-facing teams within freight brokerages using large language models, setting a new productivity benchmark for operational excellence in freight management.



Capacty CoDriver





Capacity CoDriver transforms the traditional freight brokerage workflow by leveraging Generative AI to achieve what was once thought impossible: Broker Inbox Zero. This revolutionary solution automatically responds to carrier inquiries in less than a minute, enabling an unprecedented 4X increase in digital quote volume and doubling load booking efficiency. The seamless integration between Capacity CoDriver and PowerBroker unlocks a new bar for operational excellence, with the potential to fundamentally change how brokers interact with carriers, streamline negotiations, and expedite the load-booking process.

"Capacity CoDriver is a step-function change in freight brokerage efficiency," said Anthony Sutardja, CEO of Parade. "By integrating GenAI with McLeod's PowerBroker TMS, we are setting a new standard for what is possible for our mutual customers."

The expanded integration aligns with their commitment to providing freight brokerage users with cutting-edge solutions that enhance and augment their existing PowerBroker TMS capabilities.

"The integration of Parade's Capacity CoDriver into PowerBroker is a testament to our dedication to leading the digital transformation in the freight brokerage industry," said Robert Brothers, VP of Product Development at McLeod Software. "This partnership leverages the strengths of both platforms to offer our customers a powerful tool that drives efficiency, accelerates load booking, and enhances profitability."

Scott Steele, VP of Operations at HTS Logistics, a mutual customer who has experienced the benefits of Capacity CoDriver first-hand, shared, "With Capacity CoDriver, we've seen our workflow transform dramatically. It's like we've unlocked a new level of productivity, and it feels like 10X on the floor. The efficiency and price action that CoDriver brings to our operations is nothing short of transformative."

This integration between Parade and McLeod Software's PowerBroker TMS is more than just a technological upgrade; it's a new way of doing business. By harnessing the power of Generative AI through Capacity CoDriver, freight brokers can now enjoy increased efficiency, a significant uptick in quote volume, and a streamlined process for load booking, setting the stage for scalable growth and success in the competitive freight market.

Contact Information

Parade PR

pr@parade.ai

855-534-3729

SOURCE: Parade

View the original press release on newswire.com.