miR-Blood is capable of revealing highly cell-type specific patterns of small RNA expression

Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH, a leader in using blood-based small RNAs for early disease detection and characterization, today announced a publication in Scientific Data, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal launched by Nature. The study evaluated miR-Blood, Hummingbird Diagnostics' small RNA expression dataset for eleven major components of human peripheral blood.

A highly comprehensive blood cell type expression atlas for small RNAs, miR-Blood is capable of revealing highly cell-type specific patterns of small RNA expression, enabling a deeper understanding of blood and immune biology. The findings detailed in this publication demonstrate miR-Blood atlas' ultra-deep expression profiling ability for plasma as well as ten cell populations.

"This study yields additional insights into the source of origin of our previously discovered lung cancer biomarker signature, previously published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. This further supports Hummingbird's approach of merging the analysis of tumor-derived and immune system-derived small RNA biomarkers," remarked Dr. Rastislav Horos, Chief Technology Officer of Hummingbird Diagnostics. "We look forward to continuing the development of miR-Blood and we believe in its potential impact on research into small RNA expression and biomarker discovery."

The miR-Blood atlas contains expression data for 4971 small RNAs, attributed to eight non-coding RNA classes including miRNAs and tRNAs, and is freely available online via a user friendly and interactive dashboard: https://mir-blood.com/

About Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH

Hummingbird extracts deep insights into disease through the integrated analysis of both tumor and immune system derived small RNA biomarkers from whole blood.

This dual interrogation of signal from disease and the host response to disease enables the highly sensitive, robust, and AI powered mirCator platform that is poised to revolutionize how we diagnose, treat, and manage cancer and other diseases.

To learn more, visit: https://www.hummingbird-diagnostics.com

