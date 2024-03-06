insightsoftware Wins Dresner Technology Innovation Award for Embedded Business Intelligence

Recognized for the third year in a row, insightsoftware continues meeting demands for sophisticated data-driven insights within customer applications

Raleigh, NC, March 06, 2024, the most comprehensive provider of solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has been named a winner for Embedded Business Intelligence. This is the third consecutive year insightsoftware has won the award, which honors top-ranked vendors from Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® thematic market studies.

insightsoftware's LogiSymphonyembeds self-service, end-to-end business intelligence and analytics(AI) into any web-based application. It enables independent software vendors (ISVs) and application teams to embed analytics and visualizations into their applications. It offers seamless integration, flexible customization, and composability with a rich user experience. These capabilities will prove essential as Generative AI continues to call for better control and flexibility in data-driven products and experiences.

"Companies have more data than ever and are realizing their incredible value toward improving business outcomes. The challenge is ensuring such data is always timely, accurate, and easily accessible," said Jay Allardyce, General Manager, Data and Analytics, insightsoftware. "The insightsoftware product suite empowers organizations to take control of their data, offering a BI platform purpose-built for rapidly embedding dashboards, reports, and other content into any web application. Honored again as one of Dresner's top vendors is a testament to insightsoftware's unwavering commitment to helping its customers make strategic data-driven decisions."

"Our comprehensive series of thematic market studies provides an unparalleled analysis of user behaviors and dynamics," said Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory Services. "We also recognize those suppliers who offer the most comprehensive solutions in these technical areas. We congratulate insightsoftware on their placement as a recognized leader in Embedded BI in our 2023 market research."

Dresner's Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com. insightsoftware has also been recognized in the 2023 Dresner Technology Innovation Awards for Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Reporting.

To learn more about insightsoftware's Logi Symphony product and its implications for embedded analytics, visit the insightsoftware websiteand watch a demo here.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Serviceswas formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Analytical Data Infrastructure, Performance Management, and related areas.

About insightsoftware

insightsoftware is a global provider of comprehensive solutions for the Office of the CFO.