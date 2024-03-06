EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Announces Appointment of Mark Wetzel to Its Board

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer, owner and operator, today announced the appointment of Mark Wetzel as an Operating Director on its board. Wetzel is a retired CFO with finance, audit and accounting experience, having spent the majority of his career in the publicly traded real estate (REIT) space, including as EVP and CFO of data center pioneer DuPont Fabros Technology, where he raised $2.5+ billion of new capital between 2008 and 2013.

In selecting its new board members, EdgeCore searches for industry experts with extensive, relevant experience. Wetzel was chosen for his ability to contribute to the strategic growth of the company through his financial acumen and is expected to work closely with the management team on value-creation initiatives.

"Mark Wetzel brings a wealth of pertinent expertise to EdgeCore's board, and we are thrilled to welcome such a highly qualified individual to our team," said Lee Kestler, CEO of EdgeCore. "We are confident his insights will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy to serve the world's largest cloud, internet and technology companies."

In addition to serving on EdgeCore's board, Wetzel is a board member and audit committee chair at Lessen, a private equity-backed, tech-enabled commercial and residential property services platform; and a board member, finance committee chair and strategic committee member at Presbyterian Homes, a senior housing provider.

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure serves the world's largest cloud and internet companies with both ready-for-occupancy and build-to-suit data center campuses that are designed for density. Privately held and backed by committed equity, EdgeCore enables hyperscale customer requirements by proactively investing in regions that provide the land and power necessary to support and scale AI and cloud technology. While working thoughtfully with the communities in which we do business, our data center campuses are built at scale to meet key performance specifications, safety metrics and sustainability objectives. EdgeCore has data center campuses in four North American markets with plans to expand into new regions in 2024. For more information, please visit edgecore.com.

