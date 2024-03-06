

OVERLAND PARK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).



In the Green



NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is up over 59% at $1.47. Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is up over 54% at $8.06. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (AISP) is up over 52% at $7.57. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is up over 23% at $367.05. Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is up over 16% at $2.30. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) is up over 14% at $5.40. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (HOLO) is up over 12% at $7.52. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 11% at $1.17. JD.com, Inc. (JD) is up over 10% at $23.68. SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is up over 9% at $27.91. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 9% at $23.35. Marpai, Inc. (MRAI) is up over 9% at $1.68. NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is up over 8% at $4.86. TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. (TCTM) is up over 8% at $1.83.



In the Red



Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) is down over 51% at $1.74. THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) is down over 15% at $106.57. Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) is down over 14% at $39.31. Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is down over 11% at $8.18. BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) is down over 11% at $2.57. Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is down over 10% at $30.65. Grifols, S.A. (GRFS) is down over 10% at $5.51. EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) is down over 10% at $1.07. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) is down over 9% at $62.00. Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) is down over 9% at $18.87. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) is down over 8% at $2.31. JanOne Inc. (JAN) is down over 8% at $2.30. Ainos, Inc. (AIMD) is down over 8% at $1.25. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI) is down over 7% at $5.22.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken