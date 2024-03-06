

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), a chain of premium grocery stores, Wednesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, John Howard is set to leave.



He will be replaced by Giorgio Tarditi, effective April 15.



Tarditi has spent more than 26 years at GE where he was the CFO of GE Healthcare Japan, and many other GE divisions.



In pre-market activity, United Natural Foods shares are trading at $15, up 0.87% on the New York Stock Exchange.



